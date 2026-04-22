Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Polamalu's Highest Card Sales

Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu's scarcity of available high-grade cards, along with low PSA populations, have created solid demand and strong card values.

Troy Polamalu Pittsburgh Steelers Career

On April 22, 2003, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Troy Polamalu with the 16th overall pick setting the stage for one of the most electrifying players to ever wear a Steelers uniform. Known for his on-field leadership, his unwavering agility, and dominant presence on the field, Polamalu had quickly become a key piece of Pittsburgh’s defense during the early 2000s (which also possessed similar defensive vibe's to that of the 1970s teams). His ability to read offensive schemes and subsequently execute defensive plays with explosive athleticism, allowed Polamalu to take center stage during some of the team’s biggest moments across his tenure as a Steeler.

Throughout his storied career Polamalu not only earned multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections he also played a tremendous role leading the Steelers to two Super Bowl championships. There’s no doubt that he would redefine the safety position for future generations with a style that blended discipline and innovation, and it was that redefinition that made him one of the most respected defenders of his era.

As we look to celebrate the anniversary of Troy Polamalu’s selection just 23 short years ago (April 22, 2003), let’s take a closer look at some of his highest selling football cards of all time.

2012 Panini Prizm Gold /10 #155 PSA 10 ($8,100 via Fanatics)

2012 Panini Prizm Gold Troy Polamalu /10 #155 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Troy%20Polamalu&saleId=fanatics-weekly-5316508

Cementing its status as the ultimate Troy Polamalu card, it's sale of $8,100 (via Fanatics) not only holds the record as the highest Polamalu card ever sold, but also demonstrates the fact that higher graded cards of early 2000s NFL legends are still very much in demand.

2021 Donruss Optic Downtown Black Pandora PSA 10 ($5,714 via ALT)

2021 Donruss Optic Downtown Black Pandora Troy Polamalu #DT-12 /25 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Troy%20Polamalu&saleId=alt-bd1bfc3f-896f-40d1-8c06-dba8b54dd4f7

Commanding a price tage of $5,714 (via ALT) the 2021 Optic Downtown Black Pandora not only possesses instant demand given the scarcity of the card, it also captures the interest of higher-end collectors given the extremely low PSA 10 population. In addition to the $5,714 sale, a secondary sale of the same card sold for $4,920 three months prior.

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety Troy Polamalu acknowledges fans during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Polamalu was recognized for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

2021 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold PSA 9 ($4,605 via eBay)

2021 Donruss Optic Troy Polamalu Gold Downtown 6/10 PSA 9 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Troy%20Polamalu&saleId=ebay-277284795442

Selling for an impressive $4,605 (via eBay) is certainly one way to get on the radar of the hobby; however the only reason this card hadn't sold for higher is simply because its a PSA 9 and not a PSA 10. Still very much in demand among football collectors, there's really no telling how much a PSA 10 version would sell for.

2003 Topps Chrome Black Refractor RC /100 PSA 10 ($4,000 via eBay)

2003 Topps Chrome Black Refractor Troy Polamalu Rookie RC /100 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Troy%20Polamalu&saleId=ebay-198107859421

Prized for its scarcity, his highest selling rookie card was sold for $4,000 on Feburary 14, 2026 via eBay. Considered to be a cornerstone for any Polamalu collector or for any Steelers super fan, this card often commands top dollar given its PSA population of just 5.

There’s no question that Troy Polamalu redefined the safety position while solidifying himself as one of the greatest players to ever play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. From a collectibles perspective, there’s always been a sustainable level of collector demand, due in large part to not just the rarity of his raw cards but also the incredibly low population of higher graded (PSA 9s & PSA 10s) rare cards.

Sep 28, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43) drops into pass coverage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images