The Unpredictable Rise, Fall and Resurgence of Steelers Card Values
In Pittsburgh, football is not just a sport - it’s a birthright. While Terrible Towels have flown, tailgates ensued, and families screamed at their televisions, one constant has remained...football legends put on black and gold. Beyond the chanting of Renegade, and the shadows of six Super Bowls, there is another world where legends are built: the sports card market.
Legends who have graced Heinz Field (current day Acrisure Stadium) (could we please go back) include, but are not limited to, Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, and “Mean” Joe Greene. While these historic athletes had cards during their playing career, it is no secret that the sports card market was not the same as it is today. However, collector’s in the 1970’s found value in these athlete’s cards, based purely on their popularity and success on the field. Therefore, I think it is safe to say that the rise of the Pittsburgh Steelers sports card market started and grew from here.
- Terry Bradshaw - The Original QB1 of Cardboard
Terry Bradshaw’s most recognizable and popular card is his 1971 Topps Rookie #151. A raw version of this card varies greatly in price, depending on the condition of the card. However, just like any vintage card, as the grade rises, so does the price. PSA has listed these prices with the population counts of the following grades:
- Franco Harris - From the Immaculate Reception, to the Collectible Icon
Franco Harris is often remembered as the face of the Immaculate Reception. But many people don’t realize that he was the backbone for the city of Pittsburgh for years. His most prominent card is his 1973 Topps Rookie #89. Franco’s card market saw a spike after his death in 2022, and the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, which he will forever be the face of. In a way, Franco was mystic. He transcended Pittsburgh and became the face of Italian-American fans nationwide. Franco is a perfect example of how a moment in time can drive an athletes card market, even after their passing.
- “Mean” Joe Greene - The Face of the Steel Curtain (and a Great Coke Commercial)
If Joe Greene’s nickname doesn’t hint at the type of player he was, a few seconds of film certainly will. Mean Joe Green was the epitome of hard-nose, old school, black and gold football. He was simply the attitude behind the Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty, who came out with a very well-known Coke commercial in 1979. Green is the rare exception of defensive players receiving love in the hobby, however his cards still hold value to Steelers collectors and those trying to complete their sets. Greene’s key card would be his 1971 Topps Rookie #245.
Shortly after this time period, the sports card market declined in a time called the “junk wax era”. Over the course of the late 1980’s through the early 2000’s, overproduction of cards created a less desirable product, and an oversaturated market, ultimately creating the fall of the market.
As time passed, the market responded and once again surged to its former glory. Much of which had to do with the Covid pandemic and people wanting to feel the nostalgia of their childhood again. However, many Steelers fans with their renewed energy for the hobby are wondering who to collect now…which is the million dollar question. TJ Watt? George Pickens? The options feel quite limited to what they used to be. Should I remind everyone that just a few years ago we were spending hundreds of dollars (even thousands - I’m truly sorry for those Steeler collectors) on Kenny Pickett rookie cards. We were stashing our collections with Najee Harris Prizm rookies. Diontae Johnson rookie auto’s. And yes, even Chase Claypool cards. The historic past seems to have not been worth it for the modern day collectors of the Steel City.
But may I remind you that it is always darkest just before dawn, and the resurgence of Steelers card values is near. Who will bring number seven back to the city of Pittsburgh and be the new face of collectors in southwestern Pennsylvania? Will TJ Watt bring back shades of Mean Joe Greene? Will Pickens card market surge with a breakout year that leads this team to glory? Or will a new face step in, step up, and become a new legend. Whatever the case is, the hobbyists and collectors of Pittsburgh will continue to bleed black and gold, and remember the legends who built the steel city and football’s card market.