Four Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1970's

The 1970's were a period of growth for the NFL, with many superstars emerging. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers made their presence felt on the field, and their legacy is still felt in the hobby today. Names such as Walter Payton and Roger Staubach had their rookie cards debut during this decade, and copies of the rookie cards in pristine condition fetch a lot of money.

Nov 4, 1979; East Rutherford, NJ, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach in action against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The 1970's saw increased interest in card collecting, as many at the time kept their cards in shoeboxes. Some collectors kept their cards, while some got accidently thrown away. This has added some appeal to the cards on the list as the hobby continues to evolve.

Here are the top four Topps Football cards to collect from the 1970's.

1971 Topps Football Terry Bradshaw Rookie Card

The first card on the list is from the 1971 Topps Football set. The set is perhaps most well known for having red borders, which makes it very condition sensitive.

One of the top rookie cards in the set is of Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers during his entire playing career, winning four Super Bowls in the process. His card features a portrait of his face, with his name at the top of the card, and team information at the bottom. Given the condition-sensitive nature of the card, even mid-grade copies can sell for a good amount of money. Recently, an SGC 4 sold for $275.

Only Two 1974 Topps Terry Bradshaw PSA 10s Are Known To Exist.

1971 Topps Football Terry Bradshaw RC SGC 4 | eBay

1972 Topps Football Roger Staubach Rookie Card

In 1972, Topps released their set in three series for the first time. In the second series, the top chase card was of Roger Staubach. While he had debuted prior, this marked his first Topps card. Staubach would win two Super Bowls, but played in four. This was the golden era for the Cowboys and as the quarterback of "america's team," Staubach immediately became one of the most recognizable names in the league. Staubach's rookie has him posing and looking off into the distance, while being surrounded by a pink background. A PSA 8 sold recently for $2,407.

1972 Topps Football Roger Staubach RC PSA 8 | eBay

1976 Topps Football Walter Peyton Rookie Card

Walter Payton is one of the greatest running backs of all time, and he made an immense impact during his time in the NFL. Payton's rookie is one of the most sought after Football cards of all time, as he retired as the all time leading rusher. Payton's legacy still lives on, as the Walter Payton Man of the Year awards is still given each NFL season.

Payton still commands hobby attention, as a PSA 5 copy of his rookie sold for $450. Higher grade copies will cost thousands, especially once entering the PSA 9 or 10 territory.

1976 Topps Football Walter Payton RC PSA 5 | eBay

1977 Topps Football Steve Largent Rookie Card

The 1977 set saw both an interesting design, but also an iconic rookie card. Steve Largent's rookie falls in the set, and he went on to be a hall of fame wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Largent finished his career with 13,089 yards and 100 receiving touchdowns.

The card features the team name on a banner at the top of the card, which also has player information. This year's release does not have team logos, but this does not hurt the value of the card. A PSA 9 sold recently for $910.

1977 Topps Football Steve Largent RC PSA 9 | eBay

The 1970's was a great period of time in the football hobby. Numerous hall of fame rookie cards can be found in sets, including some of the greatest players of all time. Walter Payton, Roger Staubach, and Terry Bradshaw will forever be known in NFL history, and their names will always be relevant in the hobby.

Sep 18, 1983, Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent (80) celebrates with running back Curt Warner (28) | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Even if someone goes to a card show to get cheap modern singles of these players, the name recognition and passion from fans is there. Any of these rookie cards would be great additions to your collection.