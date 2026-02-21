Pokémon Trio Pulled by Logan Paul Sells for All-Time High

Pikachu isn't the only Pokémon that set records last week. Alongside the record-setting sale of Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator, another set of grails hit new heights in the same auction.

First Edition PSA 10 copies of Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur from the original set released in 1999, which were pulled by Paul himself in a booster box break, all sold on Goldin Auctions for new all-time highs.

All three cards were given a special "Logan Paul Break" label on the slab in addition to the standard set and character name, making them one-of-ones in the Hobby.

Charizard

The most expensive Charizard card of all time went for nearly a million dollars | Goldin

Charizard has always been the more popular of the three starter evolutions, both in the game and in the Hobby. It's no surprise that it beat out the selling prices of both Blastoise and Venusaur by a mile, and it nearly breached the seven-digit mark as well.

The 1st Edition PSA 10 Charizard from Logan Paul's break went for a whopping $954,800, far surpassing the previous record for any Charizard card that's ever been to market. This specific copy has become the most valuable non-Pikachu Pokémon card of all time.

Blastoise

An English 1st Edition Blastoise sold for more than $100k for the first time ever | Goldin

Blastoise came in second place in terms of final sale price at $138,880, which is more than $800,000 less than the Charizard but still enough to create its own history.

The 1st Edition Blastoise from Logan Paul's break did not claim the all-time record for the character, which still belongs to a 1996 Japanese Base Set No Rarity Symbol error copy. That being said, Paul's PSA 10-graded card is still the most valuable Blastoise ever printed in English.

Venusaur

Venusaur was the cheapest of the three, but still sold for a new record high | Goldin

Last but certainly not the least is the Venusaur sale, which is the only one of the three to not surpass the $100k mark. The card closed at $75,640, which marks the highest price ever paid regardless of language.

Venusaur's market has been largely overshadowed by those of Charizard and Blastoise, but the prices have been steadily increasing over the years. 1st Edition copies with PSA 10 grades sold twice around the $55,000 mark in February 2026 and once earlier in October 2025.