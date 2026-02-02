The 1999 Pokémon Mewtwo Holo PSA 10 is one of those rare crossover cards that works on two levels at once. Even casual fans recognize it instantly as the classic Mewtwo. Seasoned TCG collectors know it as one of the true pillars of the hobby’s most important set. That combination of an iconic character, first-print status, and extreme top-grade scarcity is exactly why this card feels at home in PSA Vault’s current Spotlight Auction on eBay , alongside player-owned grails from Tom Brady , Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning . The 1999 Mewtwo card has the most bids and the 5th-highest bid total in the PSA Vault auction, at the time of writing.

Mewtwo: Pokémon’s Original “Final Boss”

Within the Pokémon universe, Mewtwo occupies a unique tier. Mewtwo isn’t just a legendary Pokémon; he’s the franchise’s original “final boss.” Created in a lab, central to the climax of the first games, and immortalized as the antagonist of Pokémon: The First Movie, Mewtwo became the embodiment of power, mystery, and moral complexity for an entire generation.

This movie in Japanese is a COMPLETELY different vibe. Man did 4Kids butcher alot of the story. That was the time period I suppose. pic.twitter.com/HnxMRslcLo — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) January 29, 2026

The appeal isn’t purely cinematic. In early casual play, Base Set Mewtwo was genuinely feared. Its Energy Absorption plus Psychic attack made it one of the few cards that could swing a kitchen-table game on its own, cementing its reputation as both cool and effective.

The Card That Started It All

At its core, this card represents the very first English-language appearance of Mewtwo in foil, pulled from 1999 Base Set packs and marked with the 1st Edition stamp and the early “shadowless” layout that defines the earliest print run. It’s part of the same foundational group of holos as Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, and Chansey, the cards that effectively launched Pokémon collecting in North America.

The grail: 1999 Pokemon Base Set 1st Edition #10 Mewtwo Holo PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/tqUazN

Visually, it carries the classic Ken Sugimori artwork and purple cosmos holo pattern that instantly screams late-1990s Pokémon in a way later Mewtwo prints simply don’t replicate. For many collectors, this look is Pokémon.

Why the PSA 10 Grade Changes Everything

Scarcity at the top end is where this card really separates itself. PSA’s population data shows only a few dozen 1st Edition Mewtwo holos in PSA 10, just a tiny fraction of the thousands that have been graded in total. So while the card was everywhere in ’99 binders, almost none survived in truly gem‑mint condition.

The current bid for the 1999 PSA 10 Mewtwo is $19,200—with over a week left! | https://ebay.us/m/tqUazN

Recent sales show PSA 10 copies of the 1999 Base Set 1st Edition Mewtwo holo holding a strong floor with real upside. In fall 2025, public results ranged from $29,995 on eBay (Sept. 16) up to $72,000 on Fanatics Weekly (Oct. 26), with multiple comps clustering in the mid-$40Ks to high-$40Ks—including $45,600 (Sept. 21), $48,000 (Oct. 5), and $35,000 (Sept. 14). The takeaway: the card is liquid, but venue and timing matter, with premium auction environments still capable of pushing prices well above the typical range.

Why It Fits the PSA Spotlight Auction

That’s also why this Mewtwo makes sense inside the PSA Spotlight Auction format . Spotlight Auctions are built as premium, curated events centered on cards with real historical and cultural gravity. The same way a Brady or Manning card gains extra meaning when it carries an inscription or comes from their personal collection, this Mewtwo gains its weight from being tied to Pokémon’s origin story in the West.

Whether you’re a lifelong Pokémon collector or a sports-first hobbyist curious why a single 1999 trading card can command five figures, the answer is simple: this isn’t just cardboard. It’s the flagship card of Pokémon’s original big bad, from the hobby’s foundational set, in the single cleanest version that exists. And now, it's sharing the stage with some of the most important cards in the modern collecting landscape. You can bid on this card through February 7 via the second-ever PSA Vault Spotlight Auction.

