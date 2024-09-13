Saquon Barkley Dominates Week 1 Fantasy Football, but Will it Translate to Higher Football Card Prices?
Saquon Barkley hopped in the wayback machine and lead the NFL in fantasy football scoring (ESPN scoring both PPR and non-PPR) for week 1. Many collectors follow football through fantasy and even fans who watch the games have their perceptions heavily influenced by fantasy scoring. Simply put, fantasy and the hobby are inextricably linked. Barkley isn’t suddenly at the top of the hobby pecking order, but his position is better than it was last week. The question then is, can his fantasy success translate to cardboard success?
Unfortunately, the answer for long-term value is almost definitely not barring major changes to Barkley’s career trajectory. It’s tough for running backs in the league today and tougher in the hobby. The only way running backs have long-term hobby value is by making the HOF. Even that isn’t always enough. HOF running backs like Curtis Martin, Thurman Thomas, and Jerome Bettis are overlooked in the hobby.
Barkley is too far away from setting any significant yardage marks so he’ll have to rely on Pro Bowls, awards, and postseason glory to be on the HOF radar. While he had a stellar rookie season and a Pro Bowl 2022, he needs a lot more to get on the hobby radar, and at his age that is doubtful.
Barkley can see short-term gains. His Card Ladder Player Index has already jumped 10% since this weekend. Not being on a HOF path causes baseball fans to completely ignore a player, but football players will see wide swings based on weekly performance regardless of long-term potential.
Barkley has a good shot to remain relevant in fantasy football as he is shooting up the rankings. His long-term hobby outlook isn’t strong, but Barkley can definitely turn more fantasy success into further cardboard gains.