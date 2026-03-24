The Fridge, Boz, and Rookie Cards for Some of the 1980's Most Memorable NFL Players

Time marches on, and while today's football headlines are about newer stars like Mahomes and Allen, not so long ago there was a different lineup of greats and fan favorites who captured the imagination. This list takes a look at some of the baddest, coolest names from that era, including Bruce Smith and Reggie White. These two names alone brought fear into the hearts of any NFL quarterback. With the exception of one particular card below, these rookie cards can be had in decent condition for amounts that won't break the bank. Adding these cards to any PC will certainly bring back memories of big hits and big fun.

TOPPS 1986 BRUCE SMITH

1986 Bruce Smith Topps | CardLadder

Bruce Smith was a dominant force on defense - over his 19 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Bills, he amassed 200 sacks - a record that still stands and is highly unlikely to be broken. His true rookie card is from the 1986 Topps set, with the famous green borders.

TOPPS 1988 BRIAN BOSWORTH

1988 Brian Bosworth Topps | CardLadder

Brian Bosworth only played three seasons in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks before injuries forced an early retirement, but man - during those three seasons, "The Boz" was everywhere.He was drafted out of Oklahoma and was simply a sensation - collectors who were kids in the late 80's surely remember him on posters and the famous deodorant commercial in 1988. After his playing days were over, he made the jump into acting. His 1988 Topps rookie card shows Bosworth with a black headband.

TOPPS 1986 REGGIE WHITE

1986 Reggie White Topps | CardLadder

Reggie White had one of the coolest nicknames in sports - "The Minister of Defense". He earned that name through a combination of his absolutely fearsome hits on quarterbacks as well as his well-documented faith and work as an ordained minister. White finished his career with 198 sacks, just behind Bruce Smith. Like Smith, Reggie White's rookie card is found in the 1986 Topps set.

TOPPS 1986 WILLIAM PERRY

1986 William Perry Topps | CardLadder

Few would have predicted that a defensive tackle from Clemson University would become better known for his offensive play and off the field achievements than his defensive highlight reel. William Perry was a force to be reckoned with and a major headache for opposing offensive linemen, but might be best known for his rushing touchdown in Super Bowl 20. He also was featured in the Bears' hit song "Super Bowl Shuffle" and even had his own G.I. Joe figure! His rookie card is in the 1986 Topps set.