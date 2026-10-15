This summer, Panini released the 2026 World Cup Prizm set, arguably one of the most important sets in the soccer hobby. Panini continued to add various case hits to the set that we have seen before, like National Landmarks, World Cup Posters, National Pride, Manga, Color Blast, Dual Color Blast, Color Wheel, Alter Ego, and Prizmania.

The Manga case hit was extremely popular, and yet if you put Prizmania next to Manga, you are looking at two completely different markets. We pulled every completed sale from Card Ladder Pro between June 16 and October 11. The data shows that Manga is more popular, but what else can we learn from it?

8x the Sales, but 20x the Money

Lamine Yamal Case Hit Side-by-Side | Brendan Darr via Canva

Prizmania logged 448 completed sales in that window, totaling $215,555. Manga logged 3,597 sales and $4.37 million. Read that again. The Manga insert moved eight times as many cards and twenty times the money as Prizmania. Money outpaced volume because the average Manga sale is simply larger. This leads to the real story on these two case-hit inserts.

From June 16 to October 11, Manga logged 3,597 completed sales and $4.37 million, while Prizmania logged 448 sales and $215,555. That’s 8x the sales and 20x the dollars. | Data: Card Ladder Pro

The Gap is at the Top

The average Prizmania sale was $481, and the average Manga sale was $1,214. That’s 2.5x. However, look at the median: Prizmania comes in at $255 and the Manga at $373; that’s only 1.5x. When the average gap is that wide compared to the median gap, it tells you that large sales are driving the difference in price. Manga sales of $2,500+ make up 66% of all sales for the insert, and when comparing that to Prizmania, we see a 38% value.

The average Manga sale ($1,214) is 2.5x Prizmania’s ($481), but the median gap is only 1.5x ($373 vs. $255). Sales of $2,500+ account for 66% of Manga’s dollars vs. 38% for Prizmania. | Data: Card Ladder Pro

Messi, Lamine, Ronaldo and Maradona - Same Players 1.8x the Price

Looking at both case hit inserts and identifying players that are included in both is extremely important to the analysis. The hobby is fortunate to have four of the most important players in world football in both case hit offerings: Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Diego Maradona. These numbers make it extremely uncomfortable for Prizmania collectors, especially when we compare ungraded averages for the same player across both sets:

Messi: $2,876 Prizmania vs. $7,155 Manga (2.5x)

Lamine Yamal: $2,506 vs. $5,527 (2.2x)

Cristiano Ronaldo: $2,542 vs. $4,983 (2.0x)

Maradona: $634 vs. $1,145 (1.8x)

Across the 13 players with five or more sales in each set, the median Manga premium is 1.8x vs. a Prizmania with five or more sales in each set - same player, same tournament - almost double the price.

Raw average sale, same player: Messi $2,876 vs. $7,155 (2.5x), Lamine Yamal $2,506 vs. $5,527 (2.2x), Cristiano Ronaldo $2,542 vs. $4,983 (2.0x), Maradona $634 vs. $1,145 (1.8x). The median Manga premium across 13 players with 5+ sales in each set is 1.8x. | Data: Card Ladder Pro

Graded Manga vs. Graded Prizmania

Of all Manga sales, 9.1% were graded, while only 2.7% of Prizmania sales were graded, accounting for 12% of the total dollars. Graded Manga's carried 40% of the total dollars in sales.

9.1% of Manga sales were graded vs. 2.7% of Prizmania, and graded copies carried 40% of Manga’s dollars vs. 12% for Prizmania. A Manga PSA 10 sold for 1.5x the same player’s raw average; other grades sold for 0.8x. | Data: Card Ladder Pro

So is Manga Really Short Print?

Manga is marketed as a chase, but it sold eight times as much as Prizmania in the same sales window. When a card moves that often, how short-print is it really? These are sales counts, not population data, and volume doesn’t always represent supply. But this is a signal, and it should lead the hobby one way.

Is Prizmania Undervalued?

This data suggests Prizmania might be scarcer and undervalued. Collectors are paying almost twice as much for the same stars in Manga. If you’re a collector, none of this will matter, and you’ll continue to buy what you love, since the Manga is an incredible piece of art.