Seeking a Career Change? $50,000 Job Opening for ‘Chief World Cup Watcher’

Tired of the rat race? It may finally be time to put in your two weeks.

FOX Sports is currently hiring a “Chief World Cup Watcher,” seeking one lucky soccer fan to get paid to watch every minute of all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. The pay is $50,000 for seven weeks of being a full-time, dutiful fan, from June 6 to July 29.

The position, of course, requires some weekend hours, and the selected candidate will be paid to relocate to New York City for the tournament’s duration, to watch the matches from inside a custom glass office in the middle of Times Square, like a true corporate professional, as opposed to the comfort of their own couch.

Before you quit your day job and throw your hat in the ring, though, the position has a few more responsibilities to know about.

The Job Description

The 2026 World Cup features 104 matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. | Mike Stobe/FIFA/Getty Images

The candidate must be prepared for marathon watch sessions. Although the position doesn’t require sleeping in the office—housing is provided—there will be long nights of soccer.

They must also be comfortable with being on display. The office in Times Square—a transparent, plexiglass cube on the street—will be the epitome of visibility, with thousands of tourists and commuters walking past, waving and taking pictures daily.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live in a zoo exhibit, but with climate control and better Wi-Fi, this is your moment,” the job listing reads.

Whoever is hired is meant to have their full range of emotions on display throughout the tournament, including the ecstasy of stoppage-time goals, the anxiety of penalty shootouts and the heartbreak of knockout.

The job also requires one to be comfortable in front of a camera and, ideally, have a social media influence, with the ability to create a slew of social content about the experience each day.

“You know how to fill the feed with fun social content, can spell TikTok, and can confidently speak to a camera without immediately rewatching it and regretting everything,” the listing requirements read. “You have a social media presence on all platforms...[and] you won’t freeze up if an A-List celeb or sports legend drops by the cube to watch a match with you.”

The position appears to place more emphasis on personality—being entertaining and full of banter—as opposed to having soccer expertise. If it still sounds like the perfect role for you, applications are currently open on Indeed.

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