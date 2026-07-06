Top 5 Sales from 2026 Panini Prizm World Cup (So Far)

2026 Panini World Cup Prizm has been one of the most anticipated soccer sets of the last few years, as collectors have been waiting for the World Cup to come to the United States (and Canada and Mexico). The history of the 2014 and 2018 World Cup Prizm sets always looms large as these are some of the most iconic sets in the history of the soccer hobby.

So far we haven't seen any of the big Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, or even Lennart Karl singles hit the market, but we have seen some large sales, particularly of the case hit SSPs.

The Top Base Card Sale from 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm

Kerim Alajbegovic Black 1/1 | Card Ladder

Sold For: $6,500 on June 30, 2026

Card Info: While not the biggest rookie in the class, Kerim Alajbegovic had a great World Cup for Bosnia. While he didn't start the opening game for Bosnia, he did eventually get into the starting lineup and scored an outrageous goal against Qatar that helped send Bosnia to the knockout rounds. The sale is the top base card sale to date, and while it won't last as the top sale, it is an impressive sale for the 18-year-old.

No. 5 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm Cristiano Ronaldo National Landmarks Mojo /25

Cristiano Ronaldo National Landmarks Mojo /25 | Card Ladder

Sold For: $12,000 on July 1, 2026

Card Info: National Landmarks had been the premier case hit for Prizm World Cup in 2018 and 2022, before Panini introduced the Color Blast this year for the 2026 release. The Downtown-inspired case hit comes in /25 Mojo's, /10 Gold, and 1/1 Black. Ronaldo is obviously one of the biggest names on the checklist, and without autographs in this set, collectors will be flocking towards his case hits and low-numbered base cards.

No. 4 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm Pele National Landmarks Gold /10

Pele National Landmarks Gold /10 | Card Ladder

Sold For: $12,000 on July 2, 2026

Card Info: Pele, one of the greatest to ever play, always gets featured in World Cup sets and remains a big chase to this day. Any gold in Panini product always carries a premium, but the color match with the Brazil kit also makes it enticing for collectors.

No. 3 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm Lamine Yamal Manga

2026 Lamine Yamal Manga | Card Ladder

Sold For: $13,500 on July 1, 2026

Card Info: The Mangas have seemingly taken over as the top case-hit chases, despite being the most common, but Mangas have passed by the base National Landmarks in terms of sales. Mangas also have no parallels, unlike National Landmarks. While the Yamal carries a significant weight because these are his first World Cup cards, he's still behind someone else in sales.

No. 2 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm Lionel Messi Manga

LIonel Messi Manga | Card Ladder

Sold For: $15,000 on June 30, 2026

Card Info: The top Messi Manga topped the Yamal Manga by $1,500, but the subsequent sales of both have been much closer over the last few days. While this is Yamal's first World Cup, it is also Messi's last. While Messi will almost certainly get the Pele and Maradona treatment of being featured in future sets, these are some of his last playing days cards in an Argentina jersey.

No. 1 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm Lamine Yamal National Landmarks Mojo /25

2026 Lamine Yamal National Landmarks Mojo /25 | Card Ladder

Sold For: $16,900 on July 3, 2026

Card Info: Lamine Yamal's National Landmarks in a Mojo /25 is the top sale so far, and I would imagine the Gold /10 and Black 1/1 will be near the top sales overall when all is said and done with this product. Lamine Yamal hasn't had the dominant World Cup of a Messi, Haaland, or Mbappe, but he's been phenomenal in his limited appearances so far.