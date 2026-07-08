Hobby Education: Understanding the Panini Product Hierarchy

With the hobby continuing to explode in popularity, it's fair to say that many new collectors and investors are joining the industry. And with that comes the all-too-natural learning curve of understanding the many different sports card products and how they compare to one another in terms of value and desirability.

Given the importance of the topic, the fact that we've officially moved on from the Panini era, and just how much the hobby has grown, let's take a look at the hierarchy of Panini's most popular licensed products. Having a basic understanding of where each product fits can make it much easier to understand why some cards are worth significantly more than others.

As expected, Panini America has removed the NBA and NBAPA from its list of partners with Fanatics taking over the trading card license for the league.



Topps' first licensed NBA products since 2009 are expected to drop later this month.



(h/t @SatchelPrice) pic.twitter.com/97zQy0YjaU — Ben Burrows (@BenMBurrows) October 1, 2025

It's important to note that, for the purposes of this article, the products discussed represent just a handful of the releases you're most likely to encounter in the wild. Panini produced many more licensed products during its run, but these are some of the most common and recognizable sets that collectors are likely to come across.

Elite Tier

When it comes to Panini's high-end products, Flawless and National Treasures sit at the top of the hierarchy. Flawless debuted in 2012 with basketball and quickly made a name for itself with a base set limited to just 20 copies per card, each featuring an embedded diamond. Add in plenty of game-used memorabilia and presentation in a metal briefcase, and it's easy to see why the product has become synonymous with luxury.

National Treasures, on the other hand, is best known for its iconic Rookie Patch Autographs (RPAs) numbered to 99. For many collectors, the NT RPA /99 is the rookie patch autograph to own from the Panini era. While many of the patches are surprisingly labeled as "not associated" with any specific game or event, that hasn't hurt the product's reputation much. It's not unusual for boxes of either product to cost several thousand dollars, and collectors still regularly debate which one deserves the top spot.

Trevor Lawrence after signing his 1/1 National Treasures Shield RPA…



This card last sold on 8/20/22 for $336,000. pic.twitter.com/8JC6HVZwT6 — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) January 26, 2023

Premium Tier

The next step down is the Premium Tier. These products are still considered among Panini's very best, but fall just short of the Elite Tier. This tier consists of Immaculate Collection and Prizm, two products that have become staples of the modern hobby for very different reasons.

Immaculate Collection comes as close to the Elite Tier as any product can, offering premium patches, on-card autographs, and high-end designs throughout. While it doesn't quite hold its value as well as Flawless or National Treasures, it's still widely viewed as the next product in the hierarchy. Prizm, meanwhile, has become the flagship product of the Panini era. Its chromium finish, colorful parallels, and status as the go-to rookie card for modern players have made Prizm one of the defining products of the Panini era. While some collectors feel the growing number of parallels has watered things down a bit, cards like the Gold Prizm /10 and the 1-of-1 Black Prizm are easily among the most desirable modern cards in the hobby.

The countdown continues with the #4 and #3 best items in my collection.



Steph Curry (4) and Kobe Bryant 2012 Prizm Gold /10 both BGS 9.5’s pic.twitter.com/8Xi2A7N3El — Adam Gray (@the27guy) August 3, 2023

Respectable Tier

Next up is the Respectable Tier consisting of Contenders, Donruss Optic, Select, and Mosaic. These are all products that most collectors are familiar with and continue to enjoy today. While they don't quite reach the status of the Premium Tier, they still have a strong place in the hobby.

Contenders is best known for its iconic Rookie Ticket Autographs, a design that has become one of the most recognizable in the hobby. Thanks to its long-standing history, most collectors would rank Contenders above its offshoot, Contenders Optic. Donruss Optic combines the classic Donruss design with a chromium finish, offering Rated Rookies, colorful parallels, and autographs. The Rated Rookie Gold Vinyl 1-of-1 parallel in particular is among the most desirable cards of any given player.

🚨 WEMBY GOLD VINYL 1/1 🚨



Victor Wembanyama's Optic Gold Vinyl 1/1 recently sold for $184,220 via auction.



This makes it the second MOST EXPENSIVE Wembanyama card EVER! Only behind his Prizm Black Shimmer 1/1 that sold for $516k in April.



This is the SECOND sale in the past… pic.twitter.com/bbkAMQ0PP3 — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) November 5, 2024

Select is admired for its design and long history, but its recent tiered base set has become divisive, with many collectors feeling the added levels have diluted the overall population and made certain cards feel less important. Mosaic, which began as a Prizm parallel before becoming its own product in 2019, has carved out a place for itself in the hobby. That said, most collectors would probably put it at the bottom of this tier simply because it hasn't been around as long and isn't quite as popular as the others.

Value Tier

The last group is the Value Tier, consisting of Absolute, Hoops, Donruss, and Chronicles. These products are generally the most affordable way to get into the hobby, making them a great starting point for new collectors while still offering the chance to pull some cool cards.

#july4th magic—Congratulations to this lucky collector who stopped by before the weekend festivities and ripped a pack of 2025 Panini Absolute Football—only to pull an incredible Jonathan Taylor Kaboom!



What a way to kick off the weekend—with football season around the corner! pic.twitter.com/BiVfz7oejy — Chesapeake Sports Cards (@chesapeake_sc) July 7, 2026

Absolute is generally considered a lower-tier product, but football collectors still enjoy ripping it because of the chance to pull a Kaboom, one of the hobby's most popular modern inserts. Hoops is basketball's entry-level product. It may not have the status of some of the higher-end releases, but it's still a fun and affordable way to collect rookies and stars.

Donruss is best known for its iconic Rated Rookie cards and has been around for decades. Collectors often rip Donruss football cards, chasing the popular Downtown inserts, which help boost the product's popularity despite its position below Donruss Optic in the hierarchy. Chronicles is a little different from everything else on this list because it combines several Panini brands into one product. That means you can pull cards with a variety of different designs, which is part of what makes it enjoyable, although the resale value of the cards isn't quite there.