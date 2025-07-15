Everything You Need To Know About 2025 Panini Donruss WNBA
With the NBA’s season done, it’s the WNBA’s turn to get the spotlight from basketball fans. Panini is capitalizing on this as their latest 2025 Donruss set for the women’s league is going to be released to the market soon.
Like its NBA counterpart, Panini’s Donruss set offers a chance to hit some amazing pulls of the hottest WNBA players out there. Collectors will have to wait for July 16 of this year to score a hobby box, which contains 12 packs with eight cards each. On average, each box is projected to have 3 autographs or memorabilia and 24 inserts or parallel cards.
At this point in time, the pre-sale price for a 2025 Panini Donruss WNBA hobby box is $750 on eBay. A full case of 16 boxes, meanwhile, is going for $11,495 on the same platform.
Like any Donruss set from Panini, this product is filled to the brim with inserts. The biggest one there is here is the Downtown, which has one that features Indiana Fever All-Star point guard Cailtin Clark. As expected, this insert will be the one collectors will chase and one of the set’s most valuable cards.
Apart from the Downtown, card fans can also get other eye-catching inserts from this product. Among these are Mascots, Franchise Features, and Tunnel Vision, which focuses on players’ choice of attire when entering an arena.
Collectors can also get their hands on the latest Rated Rookies set, which features Paige Bueckers and other members of the 2025 WNBA Draft class. It comes with various parallels and numbered cards, making this set a must-have for those interested in collecting the Dallas Wings star and other notable rookies from this season.
Along with these offerings, Panini is raising the ante with the inclusion of Next Day On-Card autographs of the rookies and On-Card signatures of the best WNBA players. While the players included in these two autographed cards have not yet been announced, there’s a chance for Clark to be included since she has a multi-year exclusive partnership with the company.
What Sets Panini’s Latest Donruss WNBA Basketball Set Apart
When it comes to the upcoming Donruss WNBA set, there are a couple of reasons why collectors should take a look at it. The first has been mentioned earlier, and it’s the inclusion of Downtown cards. But while Clark is the only known star yet, everyone will have to wait for the complete list to be released.
Another reason is to get a hold of numbered Rated Rookies, particularly those that feature Bueckers. At this point in time, the number one pick of the draft is playing like an absolute superstar for the Wings by notching 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 17 games this season.
Last but not least is the addition of a subset that pays tribute to Pinnacle cards. Back in the day, the said set was the only available card product when the WNBA made its debut in 1997. Now, Panini is highlighting this era by adding cards that carry this label and its corresponding retro look.
The Verdict on 2025 Panini Donruss WNBA
Getting the chance to pull Downtowns, NDA of the latest rookies, and other notable cards from this set is enough reason to splurge on Panini’s upcoming Donruss WNBA. With the women’s league growing more popular than ever, there’s a lot of value to be found in this product.
Collectors should keep an eye on this set to see how much sealed boxes will go in the market and whether the chase cards will be pulled right away. In any case, there’s bound to be a lot of bangers waiting for everyone here.