Willie Mays' Treasures Hit the Auction Block
From the sandlots of Alabama to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Willie Mays’ story is pure American legend. A multi-sport phenom at Fairfield Industrial High School, Mays signed with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League in 1948 before joining the New York Giants in 1950. After a brief stint in the minors, he burst onto the MLB stage in 1951—winning Rookie of the Year and leading the Giants to a pennant. He paused his career for military service during the Korean War, then returned in 1954 to claim an NL MVP and World Series title.
When the Giants moved west in 1958, Mays became the heart of San Francisco baseball—and remained a cherished figure in the Bay Area for the rest of his life. Across 22 seasons, he set a standard that still stands: 3,293 hits, 660 home runs, 1,909 RBIs, 24 All-Star selections, 12 Gold Gloves, two MVPs, a World Series ring, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Maybe I was born to play ball,” Mays once said. “Maybe I truly was.”
A Legacy Shared
On September 27, 2025, Hunt Auctions will offer fans and collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Mays’ personal collection. The live auction takes place at the King Street Warehouse adjacent to Oracle Park, with a second online-only auction on September 28 offering hundreds of additional items.
More than a celebration of baseball greatness, the auction fulfills Mays’ own vision. Per his wishes, 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Say Hey! Foundation, which supports underserved youth through athletics, education, and community programs. “Willie wanted to share these items with his fans,” said foundation chair Jeff Bleich, “so that together they could raise as much as possible to support other kids starting out in life the way he had.”
Auction Highlights: Artifacts of a Legend
Among the centerpiece items in the auction:
- 1954 World Series Ring – $500,000–$1 million
- 1954 and 1965 NL MVP Awards – $250,000–$500,000 each
- 1962 Giants uniform (photo-matched to All-Star Game) – $500,000–$1 million
- Hall of Fame Ring (1979) – $100,000–$300,000
- Presidential Medal of Freedom (2015) – $50,000–$100,000
- Custom 1977 Stutz Blackhawk VI, multiple Gold Gloves, bats, gloves, jackets, and more
Where to See—and How to Bid
A first public preview will be held at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago (July 30–August 3), with Bay Area preview events to follow. Bidders can attend the live auction in person or participate online through pre-bidding.