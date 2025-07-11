eBay Live Break with Future Star Jesus Made in Atlanta
As the MLB All-Star Futures Game wraps up in Atlanta on July 12, the action shifts off the field and onto eBay Live, where collectors nationwide will tune in for a special 2025 Bowman break hosted by Valor Sportscards, featuring rising prospect Jesus Made and streaming live from Geoff Wilson's Cards HQ in Atlanta. To learn more about the event and get real-time updates, head to the eBay Live event link here.
This break highlights the much-anticipated 2025 Bowman Baseball release and offers fans a front-row seat to one of the most exciting integrations of live commerce and the modern card hobby.
eBay Live
eBay Live is an interactive livestream shopping platform that allows collectors to watch, chat, and buy in real time. Integrated into the eBay app and site, it’s a growing space for sports card sellers to connect directly with hobbyists. Whether it's a product drop, a break, or a giveaway, eBay Live turns traditional shopping into a community-driven event.
Who Is Jesus Made?
Only 18 years old, Jesus Made is already one of baseball’s hottest names. A switch-hitting shortstop with five-tool potential, he combines elite athleticism with advanced baseball instincts. This season, he’s currently hitting .268, with 4 HR, 41 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases for the Carolina Mudcats, the Single-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Already ranked No. 4 overall by Baseball America, Made is the youngest among the game’s top prospects—and a potential future face of the sport. Scouts praise his plate discipline, bat speed, and versatility, with some projecting him as baseball’s next future star. And his cards reflect it, with multiple five-figure listings on eBay.
About the MLB Futures Game
The MLB Futures Game, held on Saturday, July 12th at 4:00 EST, showcases the game’s top prospects from across minor league baseball. Played at Truist Park in Atlanta this year, the 2025 edition once again features elite talent split between American League and National League squads. For many players—including Jesus Made—it marks their national debut on a major stage, with scouts, fans, and collectors all watching closely.
Valor Sportscards: Breaking With Purpose
A veteran-owned, PSA Authorized Dealer, Valor Sportscards brings a disciplined, transparent approach to live breaking. Known for walking cards into PSA, helping collectors maximize ROI, and building a lasting community, Valor continues to raise the bar—primarily through collaborations like this one.