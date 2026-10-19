We are back at it again and bringing you the "Top 5 Sports Card Sales of the Week," as we do each and every week through OnSI Collectibles. This week, spanning Oct. 11 through Oct. 17, has us checking out some top-tier cards from the likes of Barry Sanders and Tom Brady. Plus, three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes joins us for three appearances on the list.

As always, in an effort to bring you the list each NFL Sunday there may be some additional sale data that comes through after publishing. In the event of a huge sale, we will be sure to add it next time.

5. 2017 Panini National Treasures Holo Silver Patch Auto /25 Patrick Mahomes PSA 9/ Auto 10

2017 Panini National Treasures Holo Silver Patch Auto /25 PSA 9/ Auto 10. Sold for $86,620 on October 17, 2026. | Goldin Auctions via Card Ladder

Sale Information: Sold for $86,620 on October 17, 2026 through Goldin Auction.

PSA 9 Population: 2

We start off our list with Patrick Mahomes, with a 2017 rookie card. This one is out of 25 and features the player's autograph in blue ink below his picture and a three-color patch on the right side of the card.

4. 1998 SkyBox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 Barry Sanders PSA 9

1998 SkyBox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 Barry Sanders PSA 9. Sold for $96,380 on October 17, 2026. | Goldin Auctions via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $96,380 on October 17, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

PSA 9 Population: 5

This is the first appearance by the all-time great Barry Sanders on our list since the beginning of the 2026 NFL season. Sanders was a marvel to watch on Sundays during his playing years.

This card is one from the 1998 Sky Box Metal Universe set that features the player on an out-of-50 Precious Metal Gems (PMG). The card's unique design has Barry Sanders carrying the football in the foreground with a mesmerizing swirling color pattern as the background. A truly wonderful card, and its sale is now the fourth-highest price ever paid for a Barry Sanders card.

3. 2017 National Treasures Patch Auto /5 Patrick Mahomes BGS 8/ Auto 10

2017 National Treasures Patch Auto /5 Patrick Mahomes BGS 8/ Auto 10. Sold for $225,000 on October 15, 2026. | eBay via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $225,000 on October 15, 2026 through eBay.

BGS 8 Population: 2

This card is another 2017 Patrick Mahomes rookie card and has some similar features to the number five card on our list, but is rarer and numbered out of 5. Each of these is a great companion piece to the other, as both are top-notch Mahomes rookie patch auto cards.

2. 2025 Panini Authentically Shield Auto 1/1 Patrick Mahomes

2025 Panini Authentically Shield Auto 1/1 Patrick Mahomes. Sold for $500,218 on October 17, 2026. | Goldin Auctions via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $500,218 on October 17, 2026 via Goldin Auctions.

According to the Goldin Auctions listing, this is the only autographed version of a game-used NFL shield patch card ever. Not a bad selling point for highlighting the unique attributes of this card. The card came already encased in a Panini holder and hasn't been graded.

This beautiful 1-of-1 card features Patrick Mahomes with two photos of the player on the left side. The background image features the number 15 in a red hue, with a detailed, true-to-life photo in the foreground. The NFL shield from the game-worn jersey is on the right, with the player's autograph below the league's insignia.

1. 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto /100 Tom Brady PSA 8

2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto /100 Tom Brady PSA 8. Sold for $854,000 through Goldin Auctions. | Goldin Auctions via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $854,000 on October 14, 2026 through Goldin Auction.

PSA 8 Population: 10

Total Gems: 1 (SGC)

This rare Tom Brady rookie card is out of 100 and features a colorful right side of the card to seemingly announce how special this card is. Especially compared to the less rare variations of the 2000 Playoff Contender Autos that have often populated our recent weekly top football card lists. After taking a week off, Tom Brady is back on top again with this amazing card. Please come back again next week to see if Brady can be #1 then.