We are back, as we are each and every week, and bringing you the Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week. After a few weeks of having the GOAT, Tom Brady, on top of the weekly list, and with Patrick Mahomes making strong showings, they have switched places this go-around. We also have the amazing Randy Moss making an appearance.

As always, in an effort to get this list out to you for NFL Sunday, we take note of the available information at the time of writing.

5. 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 Randy Moss PSA 8

1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 Randy Moss PSA 8 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $28,000 on October 4, 2026 on eBay.

Any NFL fan who kept up with the sport in the late 90s and early 2000s will tell you that Minnesota Vikings games and highlights were appointment viewing, and the reason was this player here. Randy Moss made a splash when he entered the league and absolutely made his mark quickly and permanently. The outrageously talented wide receiver is being remembered with a top sale on this week's list that is often dominated by QBs and RBs. Welcome, Randy Moss, to the top five.

4. 2017 Panini Contenders Ticket Auto Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5/ Auto 10

2017 Panini Contenders Ticket Auto Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $41,209.20 on October 8, 2026 through ALT auction.

A Patrick Mahomes rookie card with an autograph is coming in at number four on this week's list. This one is in a BGS slab and was graded at a 9.5. A very nice Patrick Mahomes rookie card is always welcome on our Top 5 list.

3. 2022 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer Prizm 1/1 Patrick Mahomes II PSA 8

2022 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer Prizm 1/1 Patrick Mahomes II PSA 8 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $45,140 on October 8, 2026 through Goldin Auction.

The 1-of-1 2022 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer Patrick Mahomes is bursting with color and shiny goodness. The black framing around the player makes for an eye-catching pairing with this type of foil treatment on the card.

2. 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto Tom Brady PSA 7/ Auto 9

2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto Tom Brady PSA 7/ Auto 9 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $50,000 on October 9, 2026 through eBay.

Once again, our Top 5 Football Cards of the Week countdown features Tom Brady near the top of the list. It wouldn't feel the same without the GOAT here, and we are glad he is back. This 2000 Playoff Contenders rookie card auto is a popular top seller, with other versions making appearances over the past month.

1. 2018 Panini Flawless Shield Auto /1 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5

2018 Panini Flawless Shield Auto /1 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $200,000 on October 5, 2026 through eBay.

The number one card on our list this week is a beauty! It features Patrick Mahomes pictured on a white background on the right and the NFL shield on the left. His blue ink signature is below Mahomes on the card. The downside, in a twist of cruel irony, is that this Flawless, card was graded a 9.5 by BGS, but we only jest; it is amazing nevertheless