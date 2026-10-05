Brady & Elway Lead the Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week

We are back with the most expensive football card sales of the past week. This time, our list is occupied by some familiar faces like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, while also welcoming John Elway and Shedeur Sanders as they join us to count down the Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week.

Of note, some sales data may not be available at the time of writing and, where applicable, we plan to add those top sales to next week's list. The following list reflects reported sales from the week of Sunday, September 27th through Saturday, October 3rd, 2026.

5. 2025 Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Green /1 Shedeur Sanders BGS 9

2025 Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Green /1 Shedeur Sanders BGS 9 | Card Ladder

Sale Information: Sold for $40,000 on September 30, 2026 through ALT.

This is a fun surprise to start our countdown; we have Shedeur Sanders on this Absolute Kaboom! one-of-one card from 2025. It is the most recent card on our list and features the Cleveland Browns quarterback who is still hoping to make his mark in the NFL, but he has at least earned a spot on this week's list!

4. 2017 Panini Encased Rookie Notable Signatures Gold Auto 1/1 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 8

2017 Panini Encased Rookie Notable Signatures Gold Auto 1/1 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 8 | Card Ladder

Sale Information: Sold for $64,660 on September 30, 2026 through eBay.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes II aka "Patty Ice," is featured on this unique and fantastic 1-of-1 rookie card from Panini.

3. 2000 Playoff Contenders Auto Tom Brady BGS 9/ Auto 10

2000 Playoff Contenders Auto Tom Brady BGS 9/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Information: Sold for $72,000 on September 27, 2026 through Fanatics Weekly auction.

BGS 9 Population: 258

Tom Brady's Playoff Contenders autographed rookie card is coming in at number three on our list this week with a sale of $72,000 at auction. Also, this sale is likely good news for at least a few other collectors out there. The population report from Card Ladder shows that another 257 cards like this one have also received the BGS 9 grade.

2. 2005 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Shield Patch Auto 1/1 John Elway PSA 8/ Auto 10

2005 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Shield Patch Auto 1/1 John Elway PSA 8/ Auto 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder.

Sale Information: Sold for $111,691 on September 27, 2026 through Goldin auction.

Coming in at number two on our list is John Elway on a horizontal card from 2005 with a game-worn NFL patch and player autograph in blue ink on a 1-of-1 card. The old-school stitching on the NFL logo is a wonderful, nostalgic sight to behold, with the Hall of Fame quarterback's action photograph next to it.

1. 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor Tom Brady SGC 10

2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor Tom Brady SGC 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Information: Sold for $292,800 on September 27, 2026 through Goldin Auction.

SGC 10 Population: 3

This Bowman Chrome card from 2000, Tom Brady's rookie year, features the player paired with shiny refractor styling and surrounded by rainbow hues.

Tom Brady for the win again! Not only has Brady had success in the NFL but continues to dominate our recent Top 5 Football Cards of the Week lists. Of course when you are widely considered the GOAT that is bound to happen. We look forward to seeing the player on the top of next week's list and we hope that you will be there to join us.