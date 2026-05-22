Rare Chicago Bulls Championship Banner from 1992-93 Season Heads to Auction

The Bulls dynasty is known for having one of the best teams of all-time, the 1995-96 Bulls team that went 72-10 in the regular season, but the other teams are all legendary teams because of the presence of Michael Jordan.

Now, thanks to an auction at Grey Flannel Auctions, you could own a piece of the 1992-93 championship season.

Owning a Piece of the 1992-93 Chicago Bulls Championship Season

TMZ reported this morning that the Championship Banner from the 1992-93 Chicago Bulls, which hung in the old Chicago Stadium until the end of 1994, is up for sale at Grey Flannel Auctions.

Chicago Bulls Championship Banner From '92-'93 Hits Auction Block https://t.co/hXdkjQktMc — TMZ (@TMZ) May 22, 2026

According to Grey Flannel Auctions, "This banner is in excellent condition with minor toning that gives it its off-white look and minor thread pulls on a couple of the sewn-on letters."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen In Front of the Banner | GFA

Autentication of the 1992-93 Championship Banner

Bulls LOA | GFA

The banner, along with several authentication documents, is part of the GFA auction. Included is one Letter of Authenticity from Jon Michelon (Ed. Note: It's unclear how Michelon is involved, but he is included in this letter of authenticity and another from the MEARS auction in 2017. It appears Michelon was either a previous owner or involved in the authentication in another way.) In addition, there is another letter of authentication from the previous sale of the item via MEARS Auction.

MEARS Auction LOA | GFA

The only update on the banner from the MEARS banner description to the GFA description is "This now off-white 9 Ft, 8 IN x 14 FT, 4 IN vinyl banner with red borders was the very banner that was proudly displayed at 'The Madhouse on Madison' until it’s closing in 1994. This banner reads 'CHICAGO BULLS' sewn on in black lettering at the top with the Bulls’ 'Bull' below. Below the 'Bull' is sewn on 'NBA WORLD CHAMPIONS 1992-93.'"

So the only real changes to the description come from the "now off-white" part and adding a little context around the old Chicago Stadium.

Chicago Stadium Auction LOA | GFA

Bidding on the 1992-93 Championship Memorabilia

Bidding on the Jordan-era banner opened at $1,000. After 13 bids, the banner currently sits at $3,451 (as of 5 pm ET on Friday, May 22nd). Bidding will be open until Sunday, June 14th, at 8 pm ET before getting to extended bidding.

(Ed. Note: We are waiting on details on how Jon Michelon is connected to the authentication of the banner and what the 2017 sales price was at MEARS, and will update when information has been provided.)