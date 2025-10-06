Top 5 Michael Jordan Cards from the 1990s

Despite not playing in the NBA for more than two decades, Michael Jordan remains an indisputable heavyweight in the world of basketball card collecting. The biggest story in the sports card hobby occurred in August when a one-of-one Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant dual autograph card sold for $12.9 million, becoming the most expensive sports card ever.

This record-breaking card is from 2007 Upper Deck Exquisite, a super high end set that has recently seen a giant surge in popularity. Another high-end Michael Jordan card that has been getting a lot of attention is the 1984 Star #101, which many will now argue is the “true” MJ rookie card. MJ’s most iconic card continues to be the 1986 Fleer #57.

While the 1980s produced iconic rookie cards and the early 2000s brought the dawn of ultra-premium issues, 1990s Michael Jordan cards still hold significant appeal. MJ was at the peak of his powers in the 1990s, winning six championships and four MVPs. The 90s were a crucial decade for Michael Jordan cards, giving rise to a golden age of iconic designs, innovative inserts, and chase-worthy autographs. This article will count down the best and most valuable MJ cards from the decade.

5. 1997 Metal Universe Championship Precious Metal Gems / Michael Jordan /50 PSA 7.5

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=Michael%20Jordan&saleId=alt-123a8216-570d-4510-9fec-004e5f3c622a&index=new_salesarchive

What makes this card special: Precious Metal Gems (PMGs) are the most iconic inserts of the 1990s. This specific PMG variation is numbered to just 50, making it very rare. Like all PMG cards, this card is very condition sensitive because the foil surface is prone to chipping and flaking. It is hard to find one of these in decent condition, so a PSA 7.5 demands a huge premium. This classic design is widely acclaimed, and people love this image of MJ flying through the air with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Price: $312,000 (sold 6/26/2025)

4. 1997 UD3 Season Ticket Michael Jordan Autograph PSA 9 Auto Grade 10

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=Michael%20Jordan&saleId=fanatics-premier-15430&index=new_salesarchive

What makes this card special: This is one of the earliest “pack-pulled” cards to feature an on-card auto of the GOAT. The unique and popular design resembles a ticket stub, which was innovative in the 1990s. It is also a red, “color-match,” meaning the card matches the jersey color. One in every 1,800 packs would receive a special redemption card that people had to mail in to Upper Deck, along with $5 dollars, to receive the autographed Jordan card.

Price: $324,000 (sold 6/26/2025)

3. 1998-99 Skybox Molten Metal Fusion Titanium Michael Jordan /40 – PSA GEM MT 10

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=Michael%20Jordan&saleId=goldin-73051&index=new_salesarchive

What makes this card special: The “Fusion Titanium” parallel is extremely rare with only 40 copies in existence. The design of this card in unique with hundreds of small holes in the shape of Jordan’s face. This Titanium version has a distinctive gold coloring, making it one of the earliest adapters of the uber-popular gold parallel. Additionally, this card represents Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Bulls and his final season in Chicago. A perfect PSA 10 grade puts this one over the top.

Price: $369,000

2. 1997 Metal Universe Michael Jordan Precious Metal Gems Green PSA Authentic

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=Michael%20Jordan&saleId=heritage-50031-440006

What makes this card special: To demonstrate how iconic this insert is, a Jerry Stackhouse version of this card sold for $31,200! Only 10 copies of the green PMG for each player were produced, with the remaining 90 being the red version for a total of 100 PMGs per player. This makes the green Michael Jordan the Holy Grail of Precious Metal Gems. Even a PSA Authentic grade does not hold this card back.

Price: $915,000 (sold 12/9/2020)

*The Red version of this PMG sold for $480K on February 1st, 2021.

1. 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jerseys Autograph Michael Jordan /23 BGS 8 Auto Grade 8

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=Michael%20Jordan&saleId=private-1664089439766

What makes this card special: This is the first autographed Jordan card to include a piece of his game-worn jersey. The jersey patch is from the jersey MJ wore during the 1992 NBA All-Star Game. The connection to a specific event is significant, especially when you compare this to many modern cards that state, “the enclosed authentic memorabilia is not from any specific game or event.”

This MJ patch-auto card is numbered to just 23, meaning only 23 copies of this card exist. Additionally, this card received a near-mint BGS 8 grade.

Price: $2,700,000 (sold 10/11/2021)

