3 very cool Michael Jordan collectibles

Michael Jordan is one of the most famous and collected athletes on the planet. His sports cards have been enjoying a steady rise and since the success of "The Last Dance" documentary on Netflix, he's more relevant than ever. Pretty incredible for someone who played their last game in 2003. There's a never-ending appetite for all things MJ and while most are familiar with his 1986 Fleer rookie and various other important basketball cards, there's a whole world of Jordan collectibles out there.

Jordan's customized Mercedes-Benz S600 | Beverly Hills Car Club

This dark blue Mercedes with a V12 engine had been customized by Jordan and was seen several times in "The Last Dance". As collectibles go, cars are not something you see every day but Jordan has a sustained popularity level rivaling Elvis at his peak. Owning and driving around a car that MJ once did would certainly be pretty cool. The car sold at auction for $202,200 in 2020, and then there was the Whatnot marketing ploy that saw a lucky contestant take home the car for $23.

The "broken foot" shoes at auction | Lelands

Game-worn sneakers are a fairly common and sought-after collectibles, and Jordan's are no different. What sets this pair apart? Jordan was wearing them when he broke his foot during a game in 1985. These were the last pair of standard Jordan 1s - when he returned next season the shoes had been outfitted with extra support. The most recent documented sale was in 2022 for $422,130.

2012 Michael Jordan SP Authentic Golf Autograph | PSAcert

The game of golf has been a passion of Jordan's for many years - as soon as the basketball season was over, he was on the golf course. It's fitting that Upper Deck produced cards that reflect the passion he has for the game. The SP Authentic release from 2012 shows MJ watching his ball in flight and sports a beautiful autograph.

