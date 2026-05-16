How SI Swimsuit Athletes Are Driving the Next Wave of the Hobby

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has increasingly become a showcase for more than just modeling; it’s a platform for some of the most visible and influential female athletes in the world. And as women’s sports continue their surge in popularity, that visibility is starting to translate into the collectibles market.

From WNBA stars and Olympic medalists to NCAA icons and crossover personalities, these athletes aren’t just building careers; they’re building brands. For collectors, that means new entry points into a fast-evolving segment of the hobby and continued relevance for their cards and collectibles. Let’s look at some of the top athletes in the 2026 issue :

Ilona Maher: Personality Meets Performance

Ilona Maher has become one of the most recognizable faces in rugby, driven as much by personality as performance. A Team USA Olympic bronze medalist and Dancing With the Stars finalist, she’s built a following through humor, authenticity, and advocacy. That connection translates into broader appeal and growing interest in her collectibles.

2024 Topps Chrome U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team Ilona Maher #127 Flag /76 (eBay ask: $32.99) | https://ebay.us/m/Qkrw7D

What to collect: Maher has a variety of cards in 2024 Topps Chrome US Olympic and Paralympic cards, with autos running about $50 and numbered inserts going for $25-$50.

Livvy Dunne: NIL Pioneer + Social Media Powerhouse

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne helped define the NIL era. The former LSU gymnast (and girlfriend of MLB pitcher Paul Skenes) turned a collegiate career into a massive media platform, building one of the largest followings in sports. Her SI Swimsuit presence and early trading cards reflect how attention and influence are now as valuable as on-field performance. For collectors, she sits at the intersection of sports and culture.

Olivia Dunne 2025 Leaf Metal Halloween Auto Card # /13 (sold via eBay for $149.49) | https://ebay.us/m/Roc18r

What to collect: Dunne has a variety of cards through Leaf (2022-2026) and Topps’ Allen & Ginter (2025), with autos selling for around $150. Her 2025 Allen & Ginter 1/1 Auto PSA 9 sold for $4,880 in April 2026.

Napheesa Collier: WNBA Momentum

Napheesa Collier represents the WNBA's rise in fandom. As one of the league’s top players, she’s benefiting from increased media attention and fan engagement on the Minnesota Lynx. As visibility grows, collectors are beginning to follow, positioning players like Collier as key names in the next phase of the hobby.

2019 Panini Donruss WNBA - The Rookies Napheesa Collier #7 (sold via eBay for $44) | https://ebay.us/m/PMWdn0

What to collect: Collier has a number of cards, starting with her rookie season in 2019. You can pick up a graded 2019 Donruss rookie for around $45. Her 2025 Panini One and One Kaboom sold for $943 in March 2026.

Sophie Cunningham: WNBA Future Star

Sophie Cunningham’s impact comes from both play and personality. Known for her intensity and candor on the Indiana Fever, she’s built a strong identity within the WNBA. That visibility matters, collectors often gravitate toward athletes who stand out as much for who they are as how they perform.

2021 Panini Prizm WNBA Sophie Cunningham #82 Red Ruby Wave Rookie (sold via eBay for $149.99) | https://ebay.us/m/n7c88K

What to collect: Cunningham’s rookie cards are featured in 2021 Panini Prizm WNBA, with raw cards selling for around $50 and numbered/graded parallels costing $150 and higher. Her Panini One and One Logowoman 1/1 Patch sold for $4,900 in March 2026.

Sue Bird: Basketball Legend

Sue Bird brings a legacy to the group. A WNBA legend and Olympic gold medalist, her career is already cemented. For collectors, she represents something different from emerging names—a long-term, foundational figure in women’s sports who laid the foundation for many of the stars of today.

2002 Fleer Authentix WNBA - #101 Sue Bird RC (Sold via eBay for $299.99) | https://ebay.us/m/PUCu67

What to collect: Bird fans have many options to collect, starting with her 2002 Fleer rookie ($300) and continuing with signed, numbered, and other limited-edition cards available throughout her career and in today’s releases. Most of her top sales came before she retired, but a 2002 Fleer Ultra Gold Medallion in a CSG 9 sold for $2,999 in February of 2026.

Paige Spiranac: The Golf Crossover Blueprint

Paige Spiranac built the blueprint for the modern athlete-influencer. A former golfer, she grew a massive audience by blending sport and media. Her continued presence reflects a lasting influence and shows how visibility can drive long-term collectibility.

2021 SkyBox Metal Universe Champions Paige Spiranac Gold Auto 12/25 #24 (sold via eBay for ~$50) | https://ebay.us/m/XZ5hFB

What to collect: Spiranac has several releases across brands, including Upper Deck Goodwin Champions, Topps Allen & Ginter, and Skybox Metal Universe, with most autos and inserts selling for around $50.

The Bigger Picture

What ties these athletes together is timing. Women’s sports are seeing unprecedented growth in visibility, investment, and fan engagement, and the hobby is finally catching up.

For collectors, this feels like an early window to collect athletes who will continue to grow their platforms and exposure to new fans. As attention grows, so does demand. Don’t be surprised if these cards become harder to access sooner rather than later.