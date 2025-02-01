Collectibles On SI

Reid's Rips: 2024-25 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Basketball Hobby Blaster

Tony Reid

Being a big Caitlin Clark fan, I was excited to see the new 2024 Prizm Draft Picks Basketball hobby blasters on the shelf. (I'm still getting used to hobby-retail products myself!)

2024-25 Prizm Draft Picks Basketball
Of course, Clark is featured prominently on the box with Uconn stud Donovan Clingan.

The blasters consist of six packs per box with five cards per pack for 30 total cards. Collectors are looking for hobby blaster exclusive Green Wave Prizms, as opposed to other color Prizms in retail blasters.

Prizm Draft
As I ripped into my first pack, I got my Green Wave Prizm pretty early on of Oso Ighodaro. The Suns rook is averaging about three points and three boards per game.

Generally speaking, when I'm opening a box of cards that combine men and women players, the women are often overlooked, as I'm looking for cards of the best and most highly rated male athletes, but in this case many of the stars in this product come from the women's ranks, on the strength of Caitlin Clark and company.

Angel Reese
Speaking of, I pulled a Campus Legends card of Angel Reese in the following pack.

Tidjane Salaun
I've seen a few of these hobby blasters opened with people getting a solid amount of the Purple Pulsar Prizms numbered to 55. I pulled Student Orientation of Tidjane Salaun.

Caitlin Clark
I was happy to see my first Caitlin Clark as I pulled her Campus Legends out of my next pack. My five-year-old daughter is a young athlete and a big fan of the hobby, and we've recently started a Caitlin Clark section for her PC.

Nerlens Noel
It must have been my lucky day as I pulled the one per case autograph out of my next pack. That a former Kentucky star and old Philadelphia 76ers top rookie hopeful Nerlens Noel numbered to just 15 copies. Obviously not a big name but you can't beat pulling an auto out of a cheap blaster box, regardless of who it may be. 

Keisei Tominaga
My Silver Prizm of the box was a fun one of former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga. The Cornhusker point guard took the nation by storm, earning the nickname "The Japanese Steph Curry" for his insane threes and overall fun style of play. He was recently named to the NBA G-League's "Next Up" Game. 

Cameron Brink
I ended my box with a bang in the last pack as I pulled a Cameron Brink Green Wave Prizm. Brink is one of the biggest young stars in the WNBA. 

That's a wrap on my brief blaster box break. I was pretty happy with the names I got and, for right around 35 bucks, I think I did OK.

TONY REID

Tony Reid spent more than a decade covering combat sports at the highest level. He has written hundreds of articles and conducted hundreds of interviews about sports collectibles for such publications as Beckett, Sports Collectors Digest, and Sports Collectors Daily. Reid worked full time at a sports card shop in Central Pennsylvania for a number of years. A lifelong collector, Tony treasures his rookie card collection of star players in baseball, basketball, and football. If you want to discuss the greatness of Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson or Ken Griffey Jr., you can reach him at @tonyreidwrites on all social media platforms