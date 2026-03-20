Robin Yount: 4 Essential Cards for Brewers Hall of Famer

As the new stars of today's generation make their mark and the vintage space gets crowded out by the likes of Mantle and Mays, it's worth looking into the greats in recent history from a collecting and investment standpoint. Robin Yount was a big star back in the 80's, but might not be so well known to younger collectors. He started out with the Milwaukee Brewers at just 18 years old! During his career, "Rockin' Robin" managed to win 2 AL MVP awards and is a member of the legendary 3,000 hit club, so there will always be a market for his collectibles. Yount's top cards are definitely worth a look as a potential addition to any PC.

TOPPS 1975 ROBIN YOUNT

1975 Robin Yount Topps | CardLadder

Yount's rookie card is one of the most well-known and valuable cards from the 70's. It's certainly one of the key cards of the 1975 Topps set, along with the George Brett rookie card. Some collectors are not exactly huge fans of the two-tone borders, but design issues aside, it's a classic. As with most cards from this era, centering and print issues were major issues - a copy in gem-mint condition fetches well over $150,000.

TOPPS 1977 ROBIN YOUNT

1977 Robin Yount Topps | CardLadder

This was the first baseball card of Robin Yount that showed an action shot and not a pose. It worked well, as collectors got a nice card showing off Yount in mid-bunt. The same centering and print issues plague this 1977 Topps set as well - finding one in great condition is a big task. Because it's a couple of years removed from his rookie, the price isn't quite as astronomical - a copy in gem-mint condition goes for under $10,000.

TOPPS HERITAGE REAL ONE DUAL AUTO 2024 ROBIN YOUNT/GEORGE BRETT

2024 Robin Yount/George Brett Topps Heritage Auto | CardLadder

It's cool enough to pull an autograph of a hall of famer - a dual auto of two hall of famers? Now we're cooking with gas! Two of the biggest baseball stars of the 80's - Yount and Brett - with photos going back to their playing days as well as nice on-card autos make for a great card.

UPPER DECK SP SIGNATURE 1999 ROBIN YOUNT

1999 Robin Yount SP Signature | CardLadder

The 1999 SP Signature set includes one of Yount's first autograph cards - before 1999 he hadn't had any certified auto cards. The SP Signature set is legendary in the hobby for a reason - they're beautiful cards with the great combination of top photography and a bold on-card signature.