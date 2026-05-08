It's fair to say that almost every NBA star playing today can still point to Magic Johnson for inspiration in at least part of their game. Michael Jordan himself looked up to Johnson as he was coming up. Besides winning five championships and being part of the iconic Dream Team in 1992, Johnson is also well known for his long-standing rivalry with fellow legend Larry Bird.

He's also been an inspiration to millions off the court, during his long, successful battle with HIV. Johnson's cards will always have a market due to his celebrity and on-court skills. Listed below are some of his most essential cards.

1980 Topps Larry Bird/Julius Erving/Magic Johnson

1980 Bird/Johnson/Erving Topps | CardLadder

There aren't that many basketball cards over the last fifty years that hold up to this one above.

Many legends across different sports have shared their rookie card with other players, but only Magic Johnson can say he shares his with Larry Bird and Julius Erving. This is actually a card that appeals to every basketball fan out there - you don't even have to be a Magic Johnson fan to want to have this one in your collection.

This PSA 9 copy recently sold for $20,000.

1986 Fleer Magic Johnson

1986 Magic Johnson Fleer | CardLadder

Everyone knows the 1986 Fleer set belongs to Michael Jordan. There's no debating that fact. The thing is, there's also no debating that the set is chock full of so many rookies and legends that it's unbelievable. Magic's card shows him in full flight against the mighty Kevin McHale - what a blast from the past!

This BGS 9.5 recently sold for $2,000.

1993 Hoops Magic Johnson/Larry Bird Dual Autograph

1993 Magic Johnson/Larry Bird Dual Auto Hoops | CardLadder

This card really was ahead of its time. In 1993, Hoops released its card product, and lucky packs included a redemption for a dual Magic Johnson/Larry Bird autograph card. Back in 1993, collectors were most likely blown away by the chance to have an on-card autograph from both players - this was before autograph cards were as common as they are now.

A PSA 9 recently sold for $1,675. However, be aware of fakes in the marketplace.

1981 Topps Magic Johnson

1981 Magic Johnson Topps | CardLadder

Johnson's second Topps card from 1981 certainly doesn't disappoint. He's pictured putting on a show against the Bullets. This card is interesting for a few reasons, but it has four different versions - No. 21 and No. W109 has versions with blank backs and versions with text.

A PSA 9 recently sold for $475.