Rare 1975 Topps Robin Yount PSA 10 Rookie Card Sells for All-Time Record

The1975 Topps Robin Yount Base Rookie #223 PSA 10 (pop 6) sold for an all-time high when it sold for $152,500 on January 30th, 2026, via auction with Heritage Auctions.

Previously, the record-high for this card was $102,000 on July 26th, 2021, via Heritage Auction. Having just eight public sales all-time, the July 2021 sale was the last time this card sold publicly before surfacing last month. Between the two sales, Yount's rookie card has increased 49.51% ($50,500) in nearly six years, according to Card Ladder.

This card nearly never comes available for purchase, as there are just six total copies in existence that have been graded a PSA 10. Yount's rookie card in a PSA 9, is relatively easier to find, with the population being 278. The price discrepancy between the two grades is vast, with the all-high for a PSA 9 being $5,200 on August 11th, 2021. This means the PSA 9 serves as 3.4% of the PSA 10 in the eyes of collectors.

Mar 28, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Former Milwaukee Brewers Robin Yount throws out a ceremonial first pitch before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The 1975 Topps Baseball set has a mixed review from collectors. The set features a wide range of colorful borders, featuring 17 different distinct color patterns, ranging from a bright yellow to a muddy brown, and though eye-catching, it's not a favorite of all. Yount's #223 rookie card is one of the most recognizable cards in the set, following suit of the other Hall of Fame rookies included in the set: George Brett (#228), Jim Rice (#616), and Gary Carter (#620). Both Yount and Brett's rookie cards are included in the base set as a solo-player feature, though for the other HOF rookies, they are in the range of #614-624, which features four players to one card.

Yount spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers, where in 1982, he led them to their only World Series appearance in franchise history. During that World Series, Yount batted .414, with one home run and 6 RBIs. Yount is the Brewers' all-time leader in games, hits, at-bats, plate appearances, runs, double, triples, runs batted in, and walks. During his 20-year career, Yount racked up the accolades: two-time AL MVP, three-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, three-time Silver Slugger, and member of the 3,000 hit club. Yount was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

