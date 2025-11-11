Honoring Additional Athletes via cards on Veterans Day

Today, my Collectibles OnSI colleague highlighted baseball greats who served in the military—iconic heroes like Ted Williams, Yogi Berra and more.

The baseball piece reminded me that service runs through all sports in ways that aren’t always talked about. It lives in the discipline of preparation, the resilience to keep going, the responsibility to others. The names below, as well as ways to add their cards to your collection, represent only a handful of those who served and a chance to honor the people behind the stats and spotlights.

Pat Tillman: A Legacy of Purpose

Pat Tillman’s story remains one of the most widely known at the intersection of sports and service. After 9/11, the Arizona Cardinals safety left behind a thriving NFL career and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

His service and ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2004 left an impact that goes far beyond football. Tillman cards are collected today not just for rarity and value, but for what they stand for: commitment, conviction, and courage rooted in action.

David Robinson: "The Admiral"

Before he became a two-time NBA champion, Hall of Famer, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and one of the most respected figures in basketball, David Robinson graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the Navy. His leadership style on the court—steady, unselfish, grounded—reflects where he learned it and how he earned his nickname: “The Admiral.”

Jim Thorpe: A Legacy of Greatness and Service

Widely considered one of the most gifted athletes ever, Jim Thorpe was an Olympic gold medalist, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and a star in multiple sports. He was also the first Native American to win Olympic gold for the United States.

During World War I, Thorpe served as a captain in the U.S. Army, leading with the same quiet authority and resolve that defined his athletic career.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee: Excellence Shaped by Discipline and Resolve

One of the greatest athletes in Olympic history, Jackie Joyner-Kersee dominated track and field with a combination of power, grace, and remarkable mental toughness. Before she became a six-time Olympic medalist and the world-record holder in the heptathlon, Joyner-Kersee trained through Army ROTC, where she developed the leadership habits and disciplined mindset that defined her competitive edge.

Arnold Palmer & Bob Hope: Service in Uniform and On Stage

Before he became one of the most beloved figures in golf, Arnold Palmer served three years in the U.S. Coast Guard, crediting his military discipline and leadership as foundational to his career and character.

And while Bob Hope wasn’t enlisted, he spent decades touring the world with the USO, performing for service members from WWII through the Gulf War and becoming a symbol of support, morale, and home for troops far away.

Jesse Ventura: Service Behind the Persona

Before he became “The Body” in the WWF (now WWE), before the acting career, and before being elected the 38th governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura served as a member of the Navy SEAL/Underwater Demolition Team during the Vietnam War. His military identity informed both his public life and the way he carried himself on and off the mat and in the state capital building.

Rocky Bleier & Roger Staubach: Service Before Stardom

Rocky Bleier was drafted by the Steelers and then drafted again into the Army, where he was wounded in Vietnam and told he’d never play again. He returned anyway — and won four Super Bowls, becoming an enduring symbol of perseverance.

Roger Staubach graduated from the Naval Academy and served in Vietnam before ever joining the Dallas Cowboys. When he finally stepped on the field, he became a Hall of Famer and the steady heartbeat of “America’s Team.” Their stories remind us: sometimes the most defining seasons happen off the field.

Joe Louis & Sugar Ray Robinson: Legends in the Ring and in Uniform

Two of boxing’s greatest figures also wore the uniform during World War II. Joe Louis, already the heavyweight champion and a national hero, enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent his service raising morale, integrating military sports programs, and becoming a symbol of unity during a divided time.

Sugar Ray Robinson also served during the war before returning to build one of the most celebrated careers in boxing history. Their legacies remind us that greatness isn’t defined only in the ring — but also in the willingness to stand for something larger than oneself.

Randy Couture: The Soldier Who Helped Shape Modern MMA

Before he was a three-time UFC champion and one of the defining figures of mixed martial arts’ early era, Randy Couture served in the U.S. Army for six years. A standout Greco-Roman wrestler during his military career, Couture’s time in uniform honed the discipline, strategic thinking, and mental toughness that later became his signature inside the Octagon.

A Final Word

Collecting is about stories — who we admire, what we value, and what we choose to remember. This list is representative, not complete. For every name here, there are thousands more — athletes and non-athletes — who served, sacrificed, and shaped lives beyond headlines.

To all who served: thank you. Today and every day, we remember.

