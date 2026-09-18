Mickey Mantle did not have a 1954 Topps baseball card because he was under an exclusive contract with the Bowman Gum Company. It seems strange that Topps produced one of the most iconic baseball card sets of the 1950s without the most beloved player in hobby history.

But actually, somebody did create a 1954 Topps Mickey Mantle. That somebody was Sports Illustrated. Sports Illustrated released its second-ever magazine issue on August 23rd, 1954. The magazine featured two sheets of uncut Yankees “cards.” Partnering with Topps, Sports Illustrated made the style and design of these “cards” identical to the 1954 Topps set. One sheet features a Mickey Mantle.

But the 1954 Topps Mantle “card” from Sports Illustrated has a few problems. First, it is not actually a card. The uncut sheet that the Mantle comes from is just a normal magazine page. It is not made of cardboard stock, and the Mantle is essentially a black-and-white picture of a card. But this picture gives us a chance to see what an actual 1954 Topps Mickey Mantle would have looked like.

The August 23, 1954 Sports Illustrated issue is shown on the left, with an uncut Yankees card sheet in the middle and the Mickey Mantle cutout on the right. | Card Ladder

But even without Mantle, Stan Musial, Bob Feller, and several other major stars, 1954 Topps is still loaded with baseball legends. The checklist is compact at only 250 cards, but it includes 20 Hall of Famers. It also includes three of the greatest rookie cards in baseball card history, giving this relatively small set one of the greatest rookie card classes of the vintage era.

The missing top border on 1954 Topps cards was a deliberate printing shortcut used to save space and create a cleaner visual design. | Card Ladder

With a loaded checklist, a legendary rookie card class, and the first design produced by Topps to feature a dual image on the front of its cards, 1954 Topps is easily one of the greatest baseball card sets of all time (even without Mickey Mantle). Here are its eight most iconic and valuable cards.

8. Tommy Lasorda 1954 Topps Rookie Card #132

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All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $13,000 on September 2nd, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $750 on September 8, 2026

Total PSA Population: 4,117 (20 PSA 9s and one PSA 10)

Card Info and Appeal: Tommy Lasorda’s Hall of Fame legacy was built after his playing career ended. Lasorda, who famously “Bled Dodger Blue”, appeared in only 26 Major League games as a pitcher (he was replaced on the Dodgers roster in 1955 by Sandy Koufax). This is Lasorda’s only mainstream baseball card from his playing days. Most remember Lasorda as the charismatic manager who led the Dodgers to two World Series titles (1981, 1988).

7. Yogi Berra 1954 Topps #50

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $28,030 on June 6th, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $738 on September 10, 2026

Total Population: 5,566 (14 PSA 9s and no PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This card captures Yogi at his peak as he won his second American League MVP Award in 1954 and won another the following season. With three American League MVPs and ten World Series rings as a player, many vintage collectors believe Yogi cards are undervalued (including this one). A PSA 3 of this iconic card could be found for less than $200.

6. Al Kaline 1954 Topps Rookie Card #201

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All-Time High Sale: a PSA 10 sold for $192,000 on February 26th, 2021

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $3,675 on June 28, 2026

Total PSA Population: 7,872 (20 PSA 9s and one PSA 10)

Card Info and Appeal: Al Kaline is the least expensive of the “big three” legendary rookie cards in 1954 Topps, but that says more about the company he keeps than it does about Kaline. “Mr. Tiger” spent all 22 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers. The 18-time All-Star became the youngest batting champion in Major League history at just 20. The vibrant, candy-apple red (sometimes orange-tinted) background really pops against the yellow Tigers logo, making this one of the most attractive cards in the entire set.

5. Ted Williams 1954 Topps #1 and #250

Ted Williams had the first and last card in the 1954 Topps set | Card Ladder

Ted Williams #1

All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $53,378 on July 10th, 2021

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $4,500 on April 14, 2026

Total PSA Population: 9,661 (6 PSA 9s and no PSA 10s)

Ted Williams #250

All-Time High Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $96,000 on August 18th, 2025

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $4,340 on August 2, 2026

Total PSA Population: 7,586 (10 PSA 9s and one PSA 10)

Cards Info and Appeal: Topps placed Ted Williams on both ends of the checklist, making him card No. 1 and card No. 250. Williams was a major acquisition for Topps in its battle with Bowman for player contracts, and Topps made sure collectors noticed by having him bookend the set. Ted Williams was arguably the greatest hitter ever, even though he missed nearly five full seasons during his prime due to his military service in World War II and the Korean War.

4. Willie Mays 1954 Topps #90

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $140,300 on August 21st, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $4,360 on August 18, 2026

Total PSA Population: 8,506 (13 PSA 9s, and no PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: Few baseball cards are linked to a more memorable season than the 1954 Topps Willie Mays. After missing most of the previous two seasons while serving in the military, Mays returned in 1954 and won the National League MVP Award while hitting .345. “The Say Hey Kid” then helped the Giants win the World Series, where he produced “The Catch,” possibly the greatest defensive play in baseball history. The yellow background and the classic Mays smile made this fourth-year card an instant classic.

3. Jackie Robinson 1954 Topps #10

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $152,500 on February 23rd, 2025

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $5,005 on September 2, 2026

Total PSA Population: 12,874 (23 PSA 9s and no PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: Jackie Robinson is the most important player in baseball history, and his card prices are finally reflecting this fact. Back in 2019, a PSA 3 copy of this card sold for less than $150, and now it sells for over $1,000. Only eight mainstream playing-era baseball cards of Robinson exist, making this 1954 Topps highly coveted. It captures Jackie still in his prime, as he made his sixth consecutive All-Star team in 1954.

2. Ernie Banks 1954 Topps Rookie Card #94

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $215,250 on August 16th, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $10,500 on July 11, 2026

Total PSA Population: 10,514 (14 PSA 9s and 2 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: Ernie Banks became the first Black player in Chicago Cubs history when he debuted in 1953. Mr. Cub eventually became the greatest player in franchise history, winning back-to-back National League MVP Awards in 1958 and 1959. His 1954 Topps card is his only mainstream rookie card, and the card perfectly captures Banks’ joyful personality.

1. Hank Aaron 1954 Topps Rookie Card #128

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: PSA 9 sold for $720,000 on August 18th, 2022

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $25,500 on June 7, 2026

Total PSA Population: 12,211 (25 PSA 9s and 2 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: The Hank Aaron rookie is the centerpiece of 1954 Topps and a top-10 most iconic baseball card of all time. Aaron was only 20 years old in 1954 when Bobby Thomson broke his ankle during spring training, opening a spot in the Braves' outfield for the young prospect.

But Hank Aaron was almost a Giant. Aaron played for three months for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League, where he played shortstop and earned $200 per month. Because of his stellar play in the Negro Leagues, he received offers from the Boston Braves and New York Giants. “I had the Giants' contract in my hand. But the Braves offered fifty dollars a month more. That's the only thing that kept Willie Mays and me from being teammates… fifty dollars.”

"Hammerin' Hank" finished his career with 755 home runs and broke Babe Ruth's iconic record. He is considered a top-five baseball player ever, making his only rookie card highly coveted.