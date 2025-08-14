1976 Topps Football Set Break up for Auction
Vintage collectors, take note. Tonight (Aug 14), the entire 1976 Topps Football Set will be up for auction via a set break. The way that a set break typically goes is that each card is auctioned off one by one, or as a lot. For any collectors who are looking to put this particular set together, this provides a rare opportunity to find all of the cards in one location. With a set break however, collectors are not able to simply purchase the set outright. The seller is onemillioncubs, and the specific auction is taking place at 8 PM on eBay Live.
This particular set break (per seller description) will be run in a fairly typical fashion. It will start with singles being auctioned off, which presumably will be the stars and key rookies that are located in the set - the cards that will fetch the most money. After the key cards are auctioned off, the remainder of the cards (it is unclear at the time of writing how many this would be) will be auctioned in one big lot. This could include all of the commons in the set, or it may only be a small fraction of cards of the set, depending on the setup.
The 1976 Topps Football set is a fairly large set that contains 528 cards, and some of the key cards to acquire include the Walter Payton RC, Randy White RC, and the Jack Lambert RC. There are numerous other superstars that have base cards in the set, including Hall of Famers Roger Staubach, Len Dawson, George Blanda, Terry Bradshaw, and more. The set itself is a very desireable one due to the cards in it, and for it's design. Collectors should take the time to tune in and see if they can add any of the set to their collection.