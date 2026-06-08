It doesn't matter what anyone's opinion on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is, because as far as facts go, he's one of the biggest names in all of basketball at the moment. Already an NBA champion and the reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player, Gilgeous-Alexander has already achieved more than most hoopers in history.

Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder's elimination from the postseason following their Game 7 WCF defeat to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, there's seemingly no slowing the growth of Gilgeous-Alexander's sports card market, as highlighted by a historic sale on Goldin.

Unused Redemption Card Goes For Seven Figures

SGA 1/1 Logoman Redemption Card | Goldin

The most valuable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander card of all time is one that hasn't even been seen by the public eye yet and, as of now at least, is technically this Gold Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 Redemption from 2025-26Topps Chrome.

This redemption card sold for a whopping $1,061,400 on Goldin, marking the first time any Gilgeous-Alexander-related card has ever breached the million-dollar mark. While the current owner still has to go through the trouble of actually redeeming said 1/1 piece, a preview image from Topps shows exactly what the real thing would look like.

2025-26 Topps Chrome SGA Gold Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 | Goldin

Once this card hits the printers and finally reaches the rightful owner, its value will increase significantly compared to a mere redemption card, as has been the case with previous releases. For now, though, the $1,061,400 record is the one to beat for any SGA sports card.

Other Top Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sales

2019-20 Panini Flawless Logoman Autographs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signed Patch Card 1/1 PSA Authentic | CardLadder

The most valuable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander card out there that's already been physically printed is this 1/1 Logoman Patch Auto from 2019 Panini Flawless, encased in a PSA slab labeled Authentic.

This release comes from SGA's first season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder following what's widely regarded as one of the worst (yet now one of the most iconic) trades in NBA history. It sold on Goldin for $577,306 last March before he secured a second consecutive MVP nod.

2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

Panini's Kaboom! inserts are some of the biggest chases for any superstar athlete in the sports card world, and it's really no different for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The third-highest amount paid for any SGA card was $432,000 for his 1/1 Vertical Green Kaboom! from 2024 Panini Revolution.

It sold on Fanatics last January, and at the time, it became the single most valuable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander card of all time by surpassing a three-year-old record set by one of his best RCs ever released.

2018 National Treasures Shai Gilgeous-Alexander RC LOGOMAN PATCH AUTO 1/1 SGC 9 | CardLadder

The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rookie card in question is this 1/1 Logoman RPA from 2018-19 National Treasures that set, which received SGC 9 AUTO 10 dual grades. At the time of the sale, it was the first SGA card to ever hit six figures at $228,000.

Lots of incredibly rare and valuable SGA cards have been released and sold since then, but this piece from National Treasures has really stood the test of time. Since it last hit the public eye, Shai has won a ring, a Finals MVP, and two regular-season MVPs, so who knows what kind of numbers this card would fetch if it were ever sold again.