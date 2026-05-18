Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins Second Straight MVP, Earns Topps NOW Card

NBA awards are being distributed, including one that a large majority of the hobby was paying attention to: MVP. While this is partly due to the MVP buyback promotion in Topps Chrome products, some were interested in whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could win back-to-back MVP awards. Sure enough, he accomplished that feat. Topps has chronicled this achievement on the latest Topps NOW card, available for a limited time.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Here is what collectors need to know about the card.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Topps NOW MVP Card Available For a Limited Time

The card follows a similar design and format to past Topps NOW releases this season, but it does focus more on the achievement at hand. The front of the card contains three pictures of Gilgeous-Alexander. Two of the images show him shooting the Basketball, while the third (in the background) shows him smiling and dribbling on the court. Across all of these images are the letters "MVP", letting everyone know the accomplishment achieved. The bottom of the card contains a brief description of the event and the team logo.

The card is currently available on the Topps website and will be printed to order. The deadline for collectors to obtain one of the cards is May 19th.

2025-26 Topps NOW NBA Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP Card | Topps NOW

Collectors Can Chase Rare Parallels Of The Latest Card

Parallels of the card can be found and will be randomly inserted into ciplaced orders. The stated parallels include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). Autographed versions of the card will also exist. There will be a numbered parallel out of five and a one-of-one. For any Gilgeous-Alexander fan, this card is a great memento of the season that he had. The card also serves a purpose for hobby historians by chronicling the 2025-26 season on cardboard.

2025-26 Topps NOW NBA Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Autograph FoilFractor | Topps NOW

Depending on the number of cards ordered, additional parallels may also exist. For example, if more than 50,000 cards are ordered, Chrome Parallels numbered to /99 and /50 will be printed. If the threshold for cards ordered hits 100,000, then Chrome Parallels numbered from/25 down to /1 will also be featured. This card could generate some interest in the hobby, so it may hit some high numbers.

Collectors who are interested in purchasing one of these cards can do so now on the Topps website until May 19th. They can be ordered in various quantities with parallels randomly inserted. Despite the NBA season entering its final act, Topps NOW is here to stay, ensuring the hobby has snapshots of important moments.