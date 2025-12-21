Beyond the 1952 Topps: Top Mickey Mantle Cards to Invest In Now

For many collectors, Mickey Mantle cards function as a long-term store of value. Collectors allocate serious money to Mantle cards because they are relatively safe compared to modern stars, whose markets can swing dramatically due to injuries or performance declines. Mantle represents a finished story, and his cards carry a level of gravitas that is difficult to quantify but universally understood.

Mantle cards rarely decline in value over time, but not all of his cards perform the same. This analysis compares seven key Mantle cards using a consistent PSA 5 baseline, on Card Ladder from January 1, 2020-just before the industry boom. By holding the grade constant, this approach highlights which Mantle cards have delivered the strongest growth. (Keep in mind that "Eye appeal" still plays a major role in final price.)

1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 5

Card Ladder

Before: $52,000 (January 2020)

After: $153,000 (late 2025)

Change: +192%

Market Analysis: The most iconic card in the hobby remains an incredible investment. There has been come definite volatility along the way. A PSA 5 sold for 162K in July 2023, then another PSA 5 sold for 87K in November of the same year. This is likely more reflective of the fact that not all PSA 5s are equal in eye appeal, but the long-term trend has been decisively upward, reinforcing its role as the hobby’s ultimate blue-chip asset.

2. 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253 PSA 5

Card Ladder

Before: $14,000 (January 2020)

After: $30,000 (late 2025)

Change: +115%

Market Analysis: This card in a PSA 5 did sales in the 35K range back in April, 2021, and it has held steady ever since. The Bowman rookie remains one of the hobby’s most stable blue-chip cards. Its higher absolute price, like the 1952 Topps Mantle, point limits the buyer pool. This can lower the card's upside to a certain extent, but long-term demand remains anchored by its status as Mantle’s true rookie.

3. 1953 Topps Mickey Mantle #82 PSA 5

Card Ladder

Before: $4,300 (January 2020)

After: $8,600 (late 2025)

Change: +100%

Market Analysis: This card has mostly been a steady, low-volatility performer. There was one period of volatility in early 2021 when this card in a PSA 5 peaked at 12K, and then it briefly dipped to 4.5K. This card has held steady for the last few years at around 8K. and has benefitted from consistent collector demand. Collectors love this handcrafted design and its status as Mantle's 2nd Topps card.

4. 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle #135 (Gray Back) PSA 5

Card Ladder

Before: $2,200 (early 2020)

After: $4,000 (late 2025)

Change: +82%

Market Analysis: As one of the most popular and iconic Mickey Mantle cards, it was surprising not to see more explosive growth of this card. Since 2020, the card crept up from 2K to 3K. The value has gone up another $1,000 in just the last year.

5. 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle #150 PSA 5

Card Ladder

Before: $516 (early 2020)

After: $1,675 (late 2025)

Change: +225%

Market Analysis: This card is surprisingly the biggest percentage winner in the study. It shows that accessible Mantle cards like this one benefited from the post-2020 hobby boom. On average, this card has been steadily rising in price, but there has been some volatility. A few sales sales in the $900 range have taken place, which demonstrates that not all PSA 5 copies are equal. (This is due to eye appeal. Well centered cards with cleaner surfaces almost always sell for more.)

6. 1964 Topps Mickey Mantle #50 PSA 5

Card Ladder

Before: $254 (early 2020)

After: $480 (late 2025)

Change: +89%

Market Analysis: This card peaked at $650 in May of 2021. For the most part, it has posted steady growth, nearly doubling since 2020. The iconic design of this card has helped support consistent appreciation without significant volatility.

7. 1969 Topps Mickey Mantle #500 (Last Name in White)

Card Ladder

Before: $1,175 (October 2020)

After: $2,850 (late 2025)

Change: +143%

Market Analysis: This card is unique because it is one of the first "parallels," even though it was likely an unintentional parallel by Topps. The white version is significantly more rare than the standard yellow version, which means there are not as many sales of this card. The standard yellow letter version in a PSA 5 has gone from around $250 in early 2020 to around $500 dollars now in late 2025.

Which Mantles Have Performed the Best?

Percentage wise, the 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle performed best. Lower-entry Mantles often deliver stronger percentage growth, while iconic higher-end Mantles lead in absolute value. Lower-end Mantle cards show stronger percentage growth because their lower entry points invite a wider pool of collectors who simply want a Mantle in their collection. As more collectors go for an affordable Mantle, demand compounds quickly.

Value wise, the 1952 Topps Mantle performed best. On the other hand, higher-end Mantles' absolute gains can be far greater. A modest 10 percent increase on a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle produces far more real-dollar appreciation than a doubling of a 1958 Topps PSA 5 Mantle.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: