Drake Maye cards have gains greater than Nvidia

NVIDIA is powering the world’s AI revolution, but Drake Maye is powering something even more incredible: the New England Patriots’ return to relevancy. The Patriots entered this season 33–51 since Tom Brady’s exit, with expectations once again low. But thanks to Maye, New England is currently tied for the best record in the NFL. Drake Maye football cards have certainly built off of that momentum.

Drake Maye’s 2024 Prizm Base PSA 10 sold for just $35 on August 25th. The same card recently sold for $175 on November 10th, a 400% increase in less than three months. Nvidia’s stock was trading at about $179 on August 25th and has climbed to around $199 on November 10th, a gain of roughly 10%.

While many young quarterbacks experience a sophomore slump in their second year (like Jayden Daniels and CJ Stroud), Drake Maye has taken a major leap forward in Year 2. That breakout has carried over to the football card hobby, with Drake Maye’s cards seeing a massive surge in demand and value this season.

The Drake Maye Surge is not Driven by Scarcity

What makes Drake Maye’s surge even more impressive is that his 2024 Prizm Base PSA 10 isn’t a rare card. There are 1,479 PSA 10 copies of the card in existence and 4,519 of the cards have been graded by PSA, SGC, BGS, or CGC. A large supply usually keeps prices steady in the card market, but Maye’s breakout is not normal.

The demand for Maye cards has been so strong that even a high-pop, base-level card of his has climbed from $35 to $175 in less than three months. It’s a card anyone can buy at any time, with dozens of listings always available across major sports card marketplaces. 400% growth usually only happens with short-printed or serial-numbered cards. Maye's card market surge is driven purely by performance, hype, and collector confidence in Maye’s future, not scarcity.

Drake Maye Cards Have Seen a Huge Surge in November

Drake Maye’s 2024 Prizm Base PSA 10 has surged from $105 on October 31 to $175 today, a 67% gain in November. Over that same stretch, Nvidia’s stock has actually dipped slightly, falling from $202 to $199.

Drake Maye’s 2024 Absolute Kaboom! PSA 10 has also seen a huge jump. It sold for $1,575 on October 11. It skyrocketed to $4,000 on November 2, showing a 154% increase in just three weeks. Increases of 154% in just three weeks are rare in the sports card market. Moves like that usually happen when a young player suddenly bursts onto the scene. They usually don't happen with a top draft pick who was already on collectors’ radar like Drake Maye. Over that same stretch, Nvidia stock rose about 8 percent.

A savvy collector who bets on the right player at the right time can sometimes outperform traders on Wall Street. Drake Maye’s cards are a perfect example. The sports card market can be unpredictable, but when performance exceeds hype, the returns on sports cards can sometimes beat traditional investments.

