NBA Rookie Card Report: Stock Up, Stock Down

Every week, we're going to take a look at who is hot and who is not for rookies in the NBA and where their card market is on Friday. While we won't have the full card ladder data this early in the season, as it gets incorporated we'll have a better picture. So, for now, we'll just go stock up and stock down versus a percentage up or down.

Stock Up

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

CardLadder

No one, and I mean no one, has seen their stock rise more in the first few weeks of the season than Memphis wing Cedric Coward. While he was a lottery pick, going No. 11 overall, his rise from from D3 to Eastern Washington to Washington State to lottery pick to key rotation player early in the season has been incredible. His market isn't close to that of Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper, but for a guy with low expectations to having his FoilFractor sell for over $4,000 a few weeks into the season is impressive.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen | CardLadder

There have been better starts to careers than Derik Queen has had. Unfortunately, the weight of expectations from the Pelicans trading an unprotected first-round pick to move up to select Queen will be following him all season. Still, in the last week, Queen has put together some incredible fourth quarters after not getting much run early in the game. The market is starting to catch up, albeit slowly, while Queen tries to approach expectations.

Stock Holding

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg Auto | CardLadder

Speaking of lofty expectations, the franchise future in Dallas has to not only live up to being the No. 1 pick, but also the guy the Mavericks moved Luka Doncic for. While Doncic is a star in LA without Lebron James early in the season, Flagg started slow. While he has looked better the last few weeks, the Mavericks are a disaster at 2-6 with the worst offense in the league. Still, his market hasn't dipped significantly. This /5 Red auto was his highest sale so far for the new Topps product and it happened on Wednesday.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel RC | CardLadder

Another former Duke Blue Devil in the holding steady category, but Knueppel has seen his market go up and down throughout this young season, but it looks like it is on the upswing now. Knueppel has the most three-pointers ever for a rookie through their first eight games (25) so at least he has that going for him even if the Hornets aren't winning games. Knueppel's market will be one of the more fascinating to watch this season as he has a higher-profile teammate in Lamelo Ball, but was also a very high pick as well. One to watch, for sure.

Stock Down

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe | CardLadder

It might be a little unfair to put Edgecombe, the leader for Rookie of the Year right now, in the stock down category. However, after you have the opening night breakout he had on release day, no less, and your market might go out of control at first. Which his did. This /5 Red Mojo Topps Chrome from the silver packs sold for $5500 on Oct. 28th and he hasn't seen much near that since. In fact, his highest sale this week is an All Kings case hit for $1750 on Nov. 4th. He's been incredible to start the year and this was inevitable, but his market is still very, very strong.

