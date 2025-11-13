Can't miss John Cena WWE cards

John Cena has achieved in his career with the WWE what only a few others can boast - a multiple heavyweight champion, world-wide fame and a successful cross-over into Hollywood, starring in several movies. His popularity in and out of the ring has made his cards and other collectibles top sellers within the wrestling space. As he gives his long farewell tour this year, it's a great opportunity to take a look at some of his coolest cards through the years.

FLEER WWF ROYAL RUMBLE 2002 JOHN CENA

2002 John Cena Fleer Royal Rumble | CardLadder

While rookie cards aren't quite as revered by wrestling collectors as in other sports, this card is an exception. This is Cena's first licensed card, released in 2002 by Fleer, and is definitively his rookie card. The great action shot of Cena early in his career make this a must have for fans. The dark borders also make this tough to obtain in higher grades - a gem-mint copy goes for around $2,000.

TOPPS HERITAGE AUTOGRAPH 2005 JOHN CENA

2005 John Cena Topps Heritage Autograph | CardLadder

Collectors searching for an on-card autograph - look no further. This is one of the only sets released which includes one, with a nice blue signature on top of an action photo. Some people love the Topps Heritage antique television card design, others hate it. One thing they can all agree on - the autograph is great.

TOPPS PLATINUM AUTOGRAPH PATCH 2010 JOHN CENA

2010 John Cena Topps Platinum Autograph Relics | CardLadder

Cena's first card to feature both an autograph and a relic swatch, this Topps Platinum card from 2010 shows Cena in mid-air getting ready to put the hurt on Randy Orton. Event-worn patches are a "dime a dozen" these days and the sticker autograph isn't what many collectors are after, but it's still a piece of history from Cena's career and worth looking into. An ungraded copy as seen here can be had for under $150.

TOPPS NOW 2025 AUTOGRAPH PATCH JOHN CENA

2025 John Cena Topps Now Autograph Relic 1/1 | Topps

A card like this is a holy grail for many Cena and wrestling collectors. One lucky collector certainly hit gold with this - a 1/1 Autograph Patch card from Topps Now, released earlier this year. A fantastic piece of history from Cena's time in the ring announcing his last go in the Royal Rumble.

