Stars of the American League Championship Series and their cards

After the Blue Jays took down the New York Yankees and the Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings in Game 5 of the ALDS, the stage is set for the American League pennant. The National League Division Series will be the Brewers vs. Dodgers.

Here are where cards of some of the stars from both squads sit as Game 1 kicks off on Sunday. All info is according to Card Ladder data.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners C

Cal Raleigh 2022 Topps Chrome Aqua Rookie auto /199 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Back in the summer of 2022 collectors hoped to pull a rookie autograph of a Mariner, but not of the Seattle backstop. While baseball hobbyists were clamoring for Julio Rodriguez autographs, Cal Raleigh's card market has in some ways exceeded his teammate's after a historic season and a strong showing in the American League Division Series.

As of Saturday, Raleigh's market is still on fire. On the night the Mariners clinched a spot in the ALCS, a pair of 2022 Topps Chrome base rookie autographs in a PSA 10 sold for $463 and $1,000 with a PSA 10 refractor autograph numbered to 499 selling for $1,275. While Raleigh managed to hit .381 in the ALDS, a signature home run in the next round could continue the upward trajectory his cards are on.

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners OF

Julio Rodriguez 2022 Topps Chrome Blue Rookie auto /150 SGC 9.5 | Card Ladder

Rodriguez's card market has been on a rollercoaster ride as the Seattle outfielder has endured inconsistencies at times as well as injury since being one of the top chases in 2022 Topps Chrome.

Prior to the American League Championship Series, a Blue RayWave refractor autograph numbered to 150 in a PSA 10 sold for nearly $650 on October 5, while an Aqua Wave refractor autograph numbered to 199 sold for $900 four days later.

While it may appear puzzling why a higher-numbered card sold for more, hype in the postseason added with some big moments from Rodriguez likely resulted in the higher sale. With Rodriguez seemingly rising to the occasion in big moments, he seems primed to make a major impact after a relatively quiet ALDS.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2019 Topps Chrome Rookie auto /499 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Guerrero Jr. was the best player across baseball in the Division Series round as he slugged three home runs and hit .529 as the Blue Jays handled the Yankees. With that legendary showing, his market took off.

Prior to the end of the regular season, a 2019 Topps Chrome refractor autograph numbered to 499 in a PSA 10 sold on September 18 for $344 according to Card Ladder data, with a PSA 10 orange wave autograph numbered to 25 selling for just over $3,000. Two weeks and a historic series later, the same PSA 10 refractor autograph sold on October 8 for $500 with a PSA 10 green refractor numbered to 99 going for $4,000.

Guerrero Jr. enters the next round of the playoffs with all eyes on him. With his market at quite a high already, it remains to be seen how much higher it could go if he can continue his torrid start to the playoffs.

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays SP

Trey Yesavage 2024 Bowman Draft Gold Shimmer auto /50 | Card Ladder

Yesavage's market had quite a week during the American League Division Series. Following a dominant Game 2 outing where he struck out 11 Yankee hitters over 5.1 innings, his cards soared to new heights. With almost a week since the performance, cards of the right-hander have come back down to earth. The night of his pitching performance, a PSA 10 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman orange refractor autograph numbered to 25 sold for a staggering $7,000. A week later, a PSA authentic with a 10 grade for the autograph of a separate orange refractor autograph sold for less than half of the previous price, $3,000.

With Yesavage scheduled to pitch in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, another strong start will make his market soar back to where it was following his first career October start.

