Seven essential Los Angeles Dodgers rookie cards

The Dodgers moved to Los Angeles from Brooklyn at the end of the 1957 season. It was a shocking move for baseball fans in New York because the Dodgers traced their origins in Brooklyn to 1883. Consider that despite their relocation in 1957, the Dodgers still have a longer history in Brooklyn than in Los Angeles. However, if there ever was a perfect city to relocate to, Los Angeles was it.

The city immediately embraced the team, taking on a franchise with an incredible history. While this list won't feature the rookie cards of greats like Sandy Koufax or Jackie Robinson, whose rookie cards reflect their time in Brooklyn Dodgers uniforms, the Dodgers have nonetheless produced an exceptional number of players in Los Angeles. They've also won seven World Series championships since moving to LA, compared to just one in Brooklyn.

1. 2008 Topps Update Clayton Kershaw #UH240

If you were in a lab and mixed Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, and Greg Maddux at the peak of their careers, then you'd get Clayton Kershaw. From 2011 to 2017, Kershaw was the best pitcher in baseball. In that span, he won three National League Cy Young Awards, including two runner-ups, a third-place finish, and a top-five finish.

In 18 seasons, all with the Dodgers, Kershaw has compiled a regular-season 2.53 ERA, 223 wins, and 3,052 strikeouts in 2,855 innings pitched. Kershaw is set to retire after the 2025 postseason, which could come with another World Series appearance.

The Topps Update base card isn't a rare card, but it is one of Kershaw's most famous rookie cards. It comes in various parallels, too, with the lower-numbered serial numbers selling for thousands of dollars. The base version in PSA 10 (population 1,485) last sold for $516 at Fanatics. A PSA 8 black border, numbered to 57, sold for $9,750 in 2023.

Clayton Kershaw, a once in a generation talent. pic.twitter.com/La3FVszN9V — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 29, 2025

2. 1981 Topps Traded Fernando Valenzuela #850

It's hard to explain the impact Valenzuela had on the Dodgers in his first full season in 1981. His 1981 season can be simply described as electric. That year, he won both the NL Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young. He led the league in complete games, shutouts, innings pitched, and strikeouts. He punctuated the season with spectacular pitching in the playoffs as the Dodgers won the World Series.

From 1981 to 1986, Valenzuela made six All-Star teams, won two Silver Slugger Awards as a pitcher, and picked up a Gold Glove. The Valenzuela era in Los Angeles ended after the 1990 season when he signed with the California Angels. He remained one of the most beloved Dodgers ever until his death in 2024.

Valenzuela's rookie card in PSA 10 condition has a low population of 22. The most recent sale was for $2,999 in March 2025. A PSA 9 most recently sold for $299.

Fernando Valenzuela's no-hitter with the great Vin Scully on the call. pic.twitter.com/4lFVxKtpyb — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) October 7, 2025

3. 1966 Topps Bill Singer / Don Sutton Rookie Stars #288

Don Sutton was the first great homegrown pitcher for Los Angeles. Sutton debuted in 1966, joining a rotation that included Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, and three-time All-Star Claude Osteen. He spent 15 seasons in Los Angeles, being named to four All-Star teams and steadying the Dodgers' rotation for a decade and a half. He is still the franchise leader in wins, shutouts, and innings pitched.

Sutton's performance wasn't dominant in one category over long periods of time. However, he was very good and reliable while sprinkling in excellent seasons that made him a top-five pitcher from the early to mid-1970s. Sutton was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1998.

The other player on the card, Bill Singer, was a fixture in Los Angeles from 1967 to 1972, after appearing in seven games in parts of the previous three seasons. Singer played six full seasons with the Dodgers and appeared in 14 major league seasons. He was a two-time All-Star.

The most recent sale of a PSA 10 of this card occurred in 2021 when it sold for $25,200 at Heritage. A PSA 8 (pop. 303) sold for $435 this month on eBay.

4. 1985 Fleer Orel Hershiser #371

Hershiser debuted in 1983 and spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Dodgers. He won the NL Cy Young in 1988, the same year Hershiser was named World Series MVP when they defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games. That same magical year, Hershiser set the current MLB record when he pitched 59 consecutive scoreless innings.

Hershiser ranks seventh in Dodgers history in strikeouts, ninth in shutouts, and tenth in innings pitched.

The choice for the most essential rookie card is difficult because Hershiser has three rookie cards from Topps (and Topps Tiffany), Donruss, and Fleer. But the best-looking card (in my opinion) is his Fleer card, featuring a portrait of him with Dodger Stadium in the background and corresponding team colors on the borders. According to Baseballcardpedia, "It is believed that 1985 Fleer was produced in more limited quantities than 1985 Donruss or 1985 Topps."

The most recent PSA 10s (population 77) have sold for $280 to $290. His PSA 9s (pop. 216) sell for about $20.

5. 1992 Bowman Mike Piazza #461

Mike Piazza was a star in Los Angeles, but he will forever be remembered as a New York Met. However, Los Angeles gave Piazza his shot at the big leagues when he was drafted in the 62nd round of the 1988 MLB Draft. Piazza spent the first 6 1/2 seasons of his career with the Dodgers before being traded to the Florida Marlins. In that time, he was a five-time All-Star and the best offensive catcher in the league.

There are a total of 1,988 PSA 10s in circulation, which dampens the value of Piazza's rookie card. However, it also makes it attainable for collectors on a budget. The most recent sale of a PSA 10 was for $187 on eBay.

Mike Piazza hits it out of Dodgers stadium pic.twitter.com/Gs2o8e1cGZ — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 14, 2022

6. 1997 Bowman Chrome Adrián Beltré #182

Beltré had one of the weirdest Hall of Fame careers. He broke into the majors full-time as a 20-year-old with the Dodgers, but after two solid seasons in 1999 and 2000, he slumped for three seasons before breaking out in 2004 with a massive season that saw him hit 48 home runs and 141 RBI. It was his final season with the Dodgers.

Even five seasons later, no one would've thought he was on his way to the Hall of Fame. But at the age of 31, he broke out, becoming an MVP candidate for the next seven seasons and cementing his place in Cooperstown. So while Beltré is most remembered for his time as a Texas Ranger, his rookie card in Dodger blue is a reminder of where he started his Hall of Fame career.

A PSA 10 recently sold for $172 at REA.

06/30/1998



Dodgers Rookie 3B Adrian Beltre hits his first career home run at The Ballpark in Arlington, against Rangers P Rick Helling



Beltre would later go on to play 8 seasons in Texas and eventually get inducted into Cooperstown in ‘24 wearing the Rangers cap pic.twitter.com/CthDWHBEVO — Ballpark Way (@BallparkWay) January 28, 2025

7. 1991 Upper Deck Final Edition Pedro Martinez #2F

Martinez only spent one full season with the Dodgers, primarily as a reliever. He'd go on to pitch four seasons in Montreal before reaching legendary status in Boston. Martinez is considered one of the very best pitchers of the past 30 years and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015.

His 1991 Upper Deck rookie card has been graded 26,371 times by PSA, resulting in 5,135 Gem Mint grades. His rookie card was printed at the peak of the junk wax era. As a result, it is a very affordable card in perfect condition. The most recent PSA 10 sale was for $68 on eBay.

