Football cards of "Golden Bachelor" Mel Owens are hot
With the calendar well into October, weekends taken up by football and raking leaves, and signs everywhere that the holidays are approaching quickly, collectors are once again losing sleep over one of the season's toughest challenges: what to get grandma for Christmas. This year, however, the answer is staring them right in the face, at least if they're tuning into to the "Golden Bachelor" on ABC.
This season's star is Mel Owens, who starred at linebacker in the 1980s and 90s with the University of Michigan Wolverines and Los Angeles Rams. What's more, even at 66 years old, the father of two and former gridiron star is a total hottie, at least if Freddie Freeman's aunt and a couple dozen other sexagenarian "golden bachelorettes" are to be believed. More importantly, however, Mel Owens has football cards!
According to Trading Card Database, Owens has 19 cards in all, counting variations. Though his pro career began in 1981, his first major releases did not come until 1989 when he was featured in Pro Set and the Score Supplemental set. His first and only Topps card came in 1990, though completists will want all three variations including the Tiffany Collector's Edition.
As for which Owens card to get grandma this Christmas, the truth is you can't go wrong with any of them. After all, doesn't grandma have enough fruitcakes, Applebee's gift cards, and framed photos of the family? Far better to jumpstart her trading card collection with some cardboard guaranteed to occupy the top spot on her "hot list."
One thing certain this holiday season is that the "Golden Bachelor" is going to break a lot of hearts as he narrows down his mansion full of bachelorettes to just one. (Smart money is on Cindy, by the way.) Fortunately, his football cards may just warm some hearts this holiday season as well. Just make sure your grandma's is one of them!
Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.