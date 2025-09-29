Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Women’s title win celebrated with Topps Now Card

Recently, WWE held their first event on ESPN after signing a new long term deal with the company. Named Wrestlepalooza after the Extreme Championship Wrestling event held in the 90s, the card featured five matches. Headlined by of AJ Lee’s first match in over a decade, where she teamed up with her husband CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The other match that stole the show and saved an otherwise lackluster card (besides the main event) was La Primera Stephanie Vaquer defeating Iyo Sky for the vacant Women’s world championship. To honor the historic moment by Vaquer, Topps released a Topps Now set.

Stephanie Vaquer Topps Now base card | Topps.com

The card features Vaquer standing on the second turnbuckle proudly raising the title. The set itself contains the usual foil inserts parallels numbered from gold to fifty and below. Collectors and fans of La Primera will also get an opportunity to chase sixteen autographs, numbered to 10, 5 and a 1/1 foilfractor autograph. Unlike some recent Topps Now releases, the 1/1 does not feature an inscription but that card will still be desirable none the less.

Stephanie Vaquer Topps Now foilfractor 1/1 auto | Topps.com

Stephanie Vaquer’s star continues to rise in WWE. She has now claimed both singles titles in NXT and has her first main roster championship in just five months after her Raw debut. Along with her continued rise in prominence comes a corresponding rise in her hobby market. With that being said, both Vaquer and her collectibles market might just be scratching the surface of what is to come.

Stephanie Vaquer celebrates winning the Women’s World Championship on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, during WWE WrestlePalooza | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

