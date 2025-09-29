Top 5 Must Have Rookies From 2020 Prizm Football

While it is still early, and there is a lot left to prove, the 2020 NFL Draft produced a juggernaut of talent. I am not going to sit here and say its the greatest draft of all-time, it may not even scratch the top 10 of all time. However, looking at the landscape of the league right now, and where the talent is coming from, be grateful of the 2020 draft.

Already there have been over 20 players from the 2020 NFL Draft selected to at least 1 Pro Bowl, and 9 players selected to at least 1 first team All-Pro. There are quarterbacks from this class that have been to a Super Bowl, and there is a quarterback that has already won a Super Bowl.

Today we will be looking at 2020 Prizm football, as it is a leading product when it comes to rookies. Due to the deep quarterback class, and a wide receiver putting up all-time great numbers, guys like Jonathan Taylor, Tua Tagovailoa, and Ceedee Lamb did not make the list.

5. Jordan Love

Jordan Love had to sit behind all-time great Aaron Rodgers for 3 years, before being able to showcase his talents. Once getting a chance to start, he showed the league why the Green Bay Packers opted to move on from Rodgers. Love's first year he passed for over 4,100 yards, had 32 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions. Numbers any quarterback would love to have, never mind a first year QB. His sophomore campaign he provided the team another 25 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions. Love also brought his team to the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024, not too bad for his first 2 years.

For around $50, you can pull in this Jordan Love PSA 10

4. Justin Herbert

The 3rd quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Herbert had some people wondering if he was taken too late. Herbert would come blazing onto the scene, passing for over 4,300 yards and 31 touchdowns. He would be the runaway favorite of the Rookie Offensive Player of the Year award. His second year was filled with more success as he passed for over 5,000 yards, and threw for 38 touchdowns. These numbers would earn him his first Pro-Bowl selection. Going into the 2025 season, the 2020 first round pick has already passed for over 21,000 yards, and 137 touchdowns.

You can pick up a Herberts PSA 10 RC for around $60-$65.

3. Jalen Hurts

Possibly the steal of the draft, Jalen Hurts saw 52 players picked before him. Hurts statistical numbers don't jump off the paper, but what he does do, is win. Coming into to 2025 season, Hurts has lead his team to a 46-20 record. After reaching the Super Bowl in his second year, ultimately losing to Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs, Hurts figured out what it would take to win. Hurts would eventually reach the Super Bowl last year, pushing his team to victory. Jalen Hurts would also bring home the Super Bowl MVP. Not a bad start for someone who is just 27 years old.

Selling for around $60-$70, a Hurts RC might be the hold long term play here.

2. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has already cemented himself as a top 5 quarterback in the league today. When healthy, Burrow puts up numbers that make Madden players jealous. Burrow is already a 2x Pro-Bowler, and 2x Comeback Player of the Year winner. Last year alone, Burrow led the league in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns, and yards per game. These numbers helped him finish in the Top 5 in MVP votes. Even with the injuries, Burrow has already passed for over 19,000 yards and 140 touchdowns coming into 2025. He is on the trajectory of being an all-time great.

For all the reasons above, I am not surprised to see Joe Burrow's PSA 10 go for around $80-$90.

1. Justin Jefferson

Speaking of all-time greats, Justin Jefferson is certainly making a case. Already a 4x Pro Bowler, and 2x All-Pro, Jefferson has been absolutely electric on the field. His rookie campaign he proved to everyone how great he can be, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards. His second and third year were even better when he posted 1,616, and 1,809 respectively. He has posted 5 straight 1,000 yard season, and over 7,000 yards coming into this season. Only 26 years old, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Justin Jefferson makes it to number 1 on this list, because of his card market. To see a PSA 10 go for around $50-$60, for someone as great as he is, is a steal in my books.

