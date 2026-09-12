Stephen Curry's Rookie Cards Continue to Break Records

Though the Golden State Warriors' future in the current landscape of the NBA is unknown, one facet is already cemented: Stephen Curry's legacy. Ranking first all-time in career three-pointers made and No.22 in the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Curry's name is repeatedly listed in the record books, and for good reason.

Failing to build around Curry over the past few seasons, the Warriors narrowly missed out on LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and/or Jaylen Brown this offseason. With the lack of weapons added to Golden State's roster, and Curry missing 39 games during the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the Warriors have fallen short of their hopes of bringing home their first NBA Championship since 2022. Curry, despite the Warriors' lack of playoff success over the past four seasons (by their standards), has already built an incredible resume: four-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP, and twelve-time NBA All-Star.

This resume from Curry has collectors seeking to add cards to their collection, and whether to land in their personal collection or serve as a future investment, there is demand for Curry's sports cards, especially his rookie cards.

National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto Sells for All-time High

2009 National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Patch Autograph /99 #206 BGS 8/10 | Card Ladder

On August 28th, Curry's 2009 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph /99 #206 BGS 8/Auto 10 sold for an all-time high of $312,000 via Fanatics Premier auction. This card in a BGS 8/Auto 10 has a population of 8, and the patch auto in this copy rarely surfaces, with only three public sales all-time. The last public sale came on January 23, 2026, when the card sold for $156,000. This marks a $156,000 (100%) increase in seven months, doubling in price.

The first year of Panini National Treasures Basketball, this set came out as Panini got the exclusive license for the NBA, and at the time, it was their most expensive product made in the company's history. This product would go on to deliver premier autographs, patch-autographs, and sought-after rookie cards. In this first edition, the rookie patch autographs (RPA) were limited to just 99 copies and headlined by Curry, Blake Griffin, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and Tyreke Evans. For collectors, this set was a catalyst for what modern basketball cards are now; its significance coincides with a great rookie class.

Curry's Topps Rookie Card Climbs

2009 Topps Stephen Curry Rookie #321 PSA 10 (POP 371) | Card Ladder

One of Curry's most recognizable rookie cards, his 2009 Topps #321 PSA 10 (POP 371), sold for an all-time high of $21,995 on August 24th. This Curry rookie card follows suit with the more limited National Treasures RPA, increasing by $5,500 (37%) in the past six months.

The 2009 Topps Basketball set holds a special place for collectors, as it was the last Topps basketball set before the license and the release of the 2025-26 Topps Basketball. The base checklist had 330 cards, with Curry's rookie being the ultimate chase; the set also featured rookie cards of James Harden, Blake Griffin, and DeMar DeRozan. Because the license expired, the rookies aren't showcased in team gear, but rather in warm-up gear.

The set also had a chrome counterpart with 110 cards, including Curry's rookie cards. The chrome parallels were numbered /999 and had three other refractors: Refractor /500, Gold Refractor /50, and 1/1 Superfractor. Curry's 2009 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1/1 has yet to surface in the 16 years since the product's release.