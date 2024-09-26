Huge Steph Curry Fan Pulled 1/1 Autograph Curry Topps Now Team USA Card
After Team USA basketball won the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics, Topps released a Topps Now card that is now more famous for all the bounties offered for the 1/1 autographed version, featuring Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. They also released a solo card of Steph Curry, which drew a much smaller print run of 88,735, along with the standard parallels including a 1/1 with autograph and another without.
Trevor O’Loughlin, a huge Curry fan since Curry’s days playing for the Davidson Wildcats, ordered five each of both. “I’ve imagined countless scenarios since purchasing my cards,” O’Loughlin told Collectibles On SI. “Especially if I were to pull the 1/1.”
And that’s exactly what he did.
The story is stranger than that, though. He said he had received all of his base cards from Topps Now several weeks prior, and assumed that was the end of it. Then one day when he was away he received a notification from his apartment complex saying a package had been delivered and had been left outside his door. He hadn’t ordered anything, so he was confused. “After checking with my wife and friends, who all confirmed they hadn’t sent me anything, I started to get excited about what the package could be.”
“When I rushed to my new place and opened the box, seeing the black envelope from Topps Now made me freak out. I called my friend and we opened it together. For about 15 to 30 seconds, we were completely speechless, just verifying that it was indeed the 1/1 autograph.”
Curry was the perfect card for O’Loughlin to receive. “I didn’t really follow the NBA until he was drafted by the Warriors,” he said. “I’ve attended numerous Warriors games and even planned a west coast trip around a home game. Many of my friends would say being a Steph fan is a big part of my identity!”
He is undecided about his next steps. It came to him as a redemption, meaning he needed to fulfill it through Topps and now awaits the real card. After that? “In my heart, I want to keep this card. It’s special because it’s Steph’s first—and likely only—Olympic medal. I would love to showcase it at card shops or displays, as memorabilia should be shared with fans. I believe many collectors would appreciate the significance of this card.”
When told that Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions estimated the value to be between $35,000 and $50,000, O’Loughlin said he was going to wait for some sales to happen of other low-numbered parallels of the card. “Ultimately, if I decide to sell it, the timing will be crucial. I want to ensure I have memorable experiences with this card before it leaves my hands.”
The Red parallel, serial-numbered to 10, has a few currently listed on eBay, all unredeemed so the buyer would need to claim them with Topps and wait for delivery. One is an auction that sits at $4,112 with 5 days remaining at the time of this writing; another is listed at $25,000 Or Best Offer; and the other is listed at $19,999 Or Best Offer.
None of the Orange parallels, numbered to 5, have surfaced publicly yet. Nor have the Stars & Stripes parallels, numbered to 24.
The 1/1 of the card without the autograph, redeemed and graded a Gem Mint 10 by PSA, is listed at $50,000 Or Best Offer on eBay.
O’Loughlin collected as a kid, and just got back into the hobby this year. “Growing up, my dad and I would go to local card shows and browse eBay for cards. With the recent hype around the card market, a few friends and I decided to rip some boxes of Topps, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Whenever I’m in Target or Walmart, I’ll check the blaster box section and might grab one to rip!”
“It’s amazing that I pulled this card, especially as someone new to the hobby who genuinely loves the sport and Steph. This experience will be one I cherish forever!”