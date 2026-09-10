The NBA and Nike Just Released the Worst New Uniforms, and We Have One Simple Question

Every once in a while, something pops up on social media that has everyone in total agreement, which is not an easy thing to do these days.

The latest example happened Wednesday night when the world was introduced to some new alternate uniforms that eight NBA teams will be wearing during selected games this season. Almost every fan was quick to mock the new duds because they are quite jarring upon first glance and grow even more confusing when you spend more time checking them out.

Nobody loves alternate uniforms more than the NBA. It seems like every week there’s a new collection of jerseys that pop up, get ranked and then are forgotten about until you turn on your TV one winter night and wonder: What the heck is my favorite team wearing?

The NBA now has another option for some of the oldest teams in the league as it has worked with Nike on a collection called “Specter Edition” uniforms. They will be worn by the Celtics, Hawks, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Pistons and 76ers.

How do they look? Mostly hideous.

Editor’s Note: The NBA plans to officially release these jerseys next week, but the threads debuted Wednesday night at an event hosted by Nike. Here they are:

🚨BREAKING 🚨@Nike & @NBA are unveiling new Specter Edition unis!!



Nike’s new NBA Specter Edition uniforms, created for the teams who trace their roots back to the earliest chapters of the league.



Kings, Pistons, Hawks, Warriors, Knicks, 76ers, Lakers and Celtics! pic.twitter.com/UAxb763Bva — Kings Uni Tracker (@SacKings_Unis) September 10, 2026

After taking a look at those I have just one simple question: Why? Why do we need to see NBA players running up and down the court in uniforms that look like something you’d come up with at the last moment in high school art class just so you could barely get a passing grade and move on with your day?

Well, Nike, which also introduced its “Standard Issue Collection” that focuses more on clothes for fans to wear as well as practice and warmup jerseys for players, had an answer for that.

“Basketball is more than a game—it’s a culture and a form of self-expression,” Ross Klein, VP/Creative Director, Nike Basketball said in a statement on NBA.com. “This collection celebrates the attitude, creativity and individuality of today’s hoopers, combining bold team identity and modern style so fans can show their connection to the game in their own way.”

When you looked at those eight jerseys above, did you even come close to thinking about how they really “celebrate the attitude and individuality of today’s hoopers?” Of course you didn’t.

But that’s apparently what Nike and the NBA are hoping fans will think about the uninspiring new uniforms. Most of them look like they were washed with some other colored clothes that then bled into them.

Let’s break down each jersey and hand out some grades.

Atlanta Hawks

@SacKings_Unis

This looks like a smock that you’d wear in that art class that you barely passed in high school, which I don’t think they were going for.

Grade: F

Boston Celtics

@SacKings_Unis

So I’m guessing that’s supposed to be a “C” on the jersey because they are the Celtics? How in the world did they ever think of that? It kind of looks like Prince’s old logo though, doesn’t it, with that little curly part at the top?

Grade: F

Detroit Pistons

@SacKings_Unis

If you didn’t see Cade Cunningham’s number on that jersey would you be able to guess that this was the Pistons’ new alternative jersey? Me neither. But I guess the orange streaks are supposed to represent some firing pistons so it might not be that big of a stretch. Or maybe it’s a tribute to legendary WWE star Bam Bam Bigelow? Eh, probably not. But that would be kind of cool.

Who was a Bam Bam Bigelow fan?!?! pic.twitter.com/EQR8YuPi7B — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) October 15, 2023

Grade: D+ (Sorry, Bam Bam)

Golden State Warriors

@SacKings_Unis

O.K., I’ve got to be honest. These aren’t bad. They surely aren’t as bad as the others in this collection.

Grade: B (which feels like an A considering the rest of the group)

Los Angeles Lakers

@SacKings_Unis

These seem like another lazy design that won’t speak to anyone who calls themselves a Lakers fan. Or maybe tons of Lakers fans in Los Angeles will buy them to feel hip and cool.

Grade: D-

New York Knicks

@SacKings_Unis

This looks like some body armor you’d see a gladiator wearing in a movie rather than a jersey that is going to be worn by the defending champs.

Grade: D-

Philadelphia 76ers

@SacKings_Unis

This one looks like it should be a neon sign outside of some sketchy nightclub that is enticing people in to buy overpriced drinks and dance to songs that were released before most them were born. Instead, they will be worn by the likes of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid. What a world!

Grade: F

Sacramento Kings

@SacKings_Unis

At first glance I thought these would belong to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It just needs a wolf howling at what looks like the northern lights on it. But no, it’s for the Kings and doesn’t speak to me at all.

Grade: F

We’ll see exactly how these jerseys look when they are officially released next week, but right now, things don’t look good.