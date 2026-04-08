Stephen Curry’s “Sneaker Free Agency” Heads to Auction

Stephen Curry’s sneaker free agency wasn’t just a moment, it was a season-long statement. Now, that chapter is heading to the auction block, much to the delight of fans and sneakerheads.

More than 70 game-worn and pregame pairs from Stephen Curry’s 2025–26 rotation will be offered through Sotheby’s as part of The Stephen Curry Collection: My Sneaker Free Agency, an online sale running April 13–28. The collection captures a rare stretch in Curry’s career when, for the first time, he stepped onto the court without a signature footwear partner, and turned that freedom into a curated showcase of sneaker culture.

Stephen Curry 2025-2026 Tunnel Worn Dual-Signed 'Reebok Shaqnosis': Auction estimate $3,000-$5,000 | Sotheby's

After mutually ending his 12-year partnership with Under Armour in late 2025, Curry approached the season like an open canvas, rotating through Kobes, Jordans, and unexpected Adidas pairs in both warmups and games. Each appearance felt intentional, part tribute, part experimentation, and part signal about what might come next.

When the Contract Ended, the Experiment Began

There is a particular electricity when a transcendent athlete becomes untethered. When Curry entered true sneaker free agency, the first time in his NBA career without a dedicated on-court brand, the sneaker world didn’t just take notice. It paused.

The very next night, Curry stepped onto the court in the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita,” a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The choice wasn’t incidental. It echoed one of the most mythologized chapters in sneaker history, Kobe Bryant’s own free agency season in 2002–03, and positioned Curry within that same lineage.

Stephen Curry 2025-2026 Warm Up Worn Dual-Signed Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16': Auction estimate $3,000-$5,000 | Sotheby's

“Everybody should be on alert,” Curry said at the time. “I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product. But it’s just fun to honor certain players from the game and current athletes who are doing great things.”

Throughout the season, that vision played out across tunnel walks, warmups, and games, as Curry rotated through pairs that honored past legends, current stars, and even rising voices across the WNBA.

Stephen Curry 2025-2026 Tunnel Worn Dual-Signed Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Flu Game’ (auction estimate $3,000-$5,000) | Sotheby's

A Collection Built on Moments

Sotheby’s has framed the sale less like a traditional auction and more like a visual diary, each pair tied to a specific game, city, or storyline from the season.

Highlights include a game-worn, dual-signed Air Jordan 3 Retro Tinker “Oregon Ducks” PE, a warmup, and game-worn inscribed Kobe 6 Protro “USA,” and the Slam x adidas Crazy 2 “30th Anniversary,” along with custom pairs that nod to family, Oakland, and Curry’s broader off-court work.

Curry holding his Nike Hyperdunk 2010 Stephen Curry 'Christmas' PE from his Christmas Day Debut in 2010 | Sotheby's

“I’ve always believed that every pair of sneakers tells a story,” Curry said. “This collection really captures a unique chapter for me during my sneaker free agency this season. From the tunnel walks to the on-court warm-ups to the games across the country, I was excited to spend this time shining a light on players over the years who have left their mark on the sneaker game.”

For collectors, the appeal goes beyond rarity. These aren’t just game-worn sneakers, they’re artifacts from a moment when one of the most influential players in basketball history redefined his relationship with the sneaker world in real time.

Where Sneakers Meet Impact

The timing only adds to the intrigue. Curry recently returned from a 27-game absence due to a knee injury and immediately reminded everyone of his impact, scoring 29 points in his first game back and nearly delivering a game-winner.

That same sense of relevance carries into the auction. Even without a current shoe deal in place, Curry’s presence, and the demand for items tied to his career, remains as strong as ever.

On THE ROGER Pro Fire worn by Stephen Curry | Avery Hall | @visualsbyave + Sotheby's

At the same time, the collection is rooted in something bigger. Every pair is being sold with proceeds benefiting Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation Curry co-founded with his wife, Ayesha, which focuses on providing children with access to food, literacy, and safe spaces to grow.

“That’s always been the bigger purpose for me,” Curry said. “There’s no better feeling than being able to celebrate the game and enjoy everything around it, while also opening doors and giving back.”

Warm Up & Game Worn Dual-Signed and Inscribed Nike Sabrina 3 'By Stephen Curry' (auction estimate $30,000-$50,000) | Sotheby's

For Sotheby’s, the auction represents a unique convergence of sport, culture, and storytelling. For collectors, it’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of a season that may ultimately define the next phase of Curry’s legacy.

And for Curry, it’s something more personal, a snapshot of a moment when freedom, intention, and influence all came together, one pair at a time.