Sneaker Sales Spike As Stephen Curry and Under Armour Part Ways

After more than a decade of collaboration that transformed both athlete and brand, Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry and Under Armour announced today that they are separating Curry Brand from Under Armour, effective 2026. The split marks the end of one of basketball's most iconic modern partnerships—and the beginning of Curry's independent sneaker journey.

RELATED: When Sneaker Culture and Trading Cards Collide

The Partnership's Final Chapter

Under Armour will release the Curry 13—the final Curry Brand x Under Armour shoe—in February 2026, with additional colorways and apparel collections running through October 2026. After that, Curry becomes independent, free to pursue new business partnerships and chart his own course in the sneaker world.

Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO of Under Armour, framed the split as strategic for both parties: "It's been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as President of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador—he's become a thoughtful and strategic business leader." Plank emphasized that Under Armour's focus now turns to the core UA brand during its turnaround, while Curry Brand “gets the independence to determine its own future"

Curry Brand's Five-Year Impact

Stephen Curry signed with Under Armour in 2013, and launched his first signature shoe, the Curry One in 2015. Following this success, Curry Brand was launched in 2020 as an extension of Curry's longtime partnership with Under Armour, combining performance innovation with deep community investments—especially in youth sports and underfunded basketball programs. The brand served as a global platform for on and off-court values, with Curry himself serving as President, a rarity for athlete-led enterprises.

2023 Panini Stickers Sneaker Stars Stephen Curry | Lucas Mast

Curry's statement underscored appreciation, and his commitment to the brand he has built: "Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe,” said Curry. “What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it's only growing stronger.”

The Collectible Sneaker Legacy

For collectors, the Curry x Under Armour era left behind a treasure trove of performance-driven, championship-laden footwear—many of which have become legitimate grails on the secondary market. Let’s take a look at some iconic and rare pairs that are getting renewed interest in the wake of the news.

Under Armour Stephen Curry Pack Back to Back MVP (eBay ask: $2900)

Under Armour Curry 9 Flow PE WTD WHAT THE DELL UNRELEASED Friends & Family (eBay ask: $2830) | https://ebay.us/m/EqTdz2

Under Armour Curry 8 PE "We Believe" NBA All Star (eBay ask: $2499) | https://ebay.us/m/4Fo2OX

Under Armour Curry 4 Low Ellie Mae Classic TPC Stonebrae Golf (eBay ask: $999.99) | https://ebay.us/m/8LZsJ1

Why These Sneakers Matter to Collectors

Curry's Under Armour era coincided with some of basketball's most dominant performances—back-to-back MVPs, two championships, record-breaking three-point seasons, and Finals appearances. Every shoe model marks a moment in NBA history, making them far more than footwear; they're wearable memorabilia tied to greatness.

RELATED: Holy Hammer Price! Batman and Star Trek TV collectibles fetch over $3 million

Autographed pairs, rare PEs, MVP-specific releases, and milestone tributes command premium prices on eBay and specialty resellers. As Curry's final Under Armour drops approach in early 2026, collectors are actively seeking key models—especially signed versions and historic releases—before the Curry 13 closes this chapter.

Beyond the Court: A Diversified Business Empire

While the Under Armour separation marks a pivotal moment, Curry's entrepreneurial reach extends far beyond sneakers. Through his holding company Thirty Ink, Curry oversees a diversified portfolio that generated $173.5 million in revenue in 2024, with all business units profitable. The conglomerate includes Unanimous Media, his production company that has created acclaimed shows like ABC's Holey Moley and is currently developing its first feature film, GOAT, with Sony Pictures Animation.

Additionally, Gentleman's Cut, his bourbon label launched in 2023, has become increasingly exclusive—his ultra-premium "Player Exclusive" 15-year-old bourbon is limited to just 100 individually numbered, signed bottles retailing for $4,500, with the first bottle auctioned for $350,000 at the Golden State Warriors Foundation.

Every loyal to the Bay Area community, The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation was co-founded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry in 2019, has distributed over 25 million meals to Oakland youth, invested millions in literacy initiatives, revitalized Oakland playgrounds, and committed $25 million over five years to tackle reading proficiency gaps in the Oakland Unified School District—making them pillars of Bay Area community investment and youth empowerment.

Curry also invested in Underrated Golf and Underrated Basketball, initiatives designed to increase participation and access to these sports in underrepresented communities. Additionally, Penny Jar Capital, his venture capital firm, has made strategic investments spanning technology, food, and other emerging sectors.

What's Next

Curry Brand's independence signals new opportunities: possible partnerships with other major footwear companies, new design directions, or even a fully independent brand evolution. For collectors, the end of the Under Armour era also means the Curry 13 and its colorways will likely become treasured final releases—the last "Under Armour Curry" ever made.

The partnership may be ending, but the legacy of Curry x Under Armour sneakers—both on-court and in collector communities—will endure as markers of one of modern basketball's most transformative eras.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: