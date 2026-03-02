Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 2

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Lakers when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Golden State has struggled to find consistency as of late, and the injuries piling up hasn’t helped either. Meanwhile, the Clippers got back on track on Sunday with a 137-117 win over the Pelicans after three straight losses.

Los Angeles will get some reinforcements tonight as Darius Garland is set to make his Clippers debut.

These teams split the first two meetings this season with each side winning at home.

The oddsmakers have this game right around a pick’em at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -1.5 (-105)

Warriors +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers: -118

Warriors: -102

Total

215.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, FDSN SC, NBCSBA

Clippers record: 28-31

Warriors record: 31-29

Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Kris Dunn – questionable

Sean Pedulla – out

John Collins – questionable

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

LJ Cryer – out

Seth Curry – out

Stephen Curry – out

Gary Payton II – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Will Richard – out

Clippers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Moses Moody is getting a chance to take more shots in the Warriors’ offense with their big guns on the shelf. He’s averaging 2.5 3-pointers made on 6.2 attempts overall this season, but that was up to 3.3 made on 8.1 attempts in 10 February games after averaging 2.7 makes on 5.8 attempts in January.

Moody has made OVER 2.5 3-pointers in six straight games and 16 of his last 20 games overall.

The Clippers are in the middle of the pack with 13.4 threes allowed per game, but the 4.4 given up to shooting guards are toward the bottom of the league.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been pretty profitable when betting the OVER this season. The Clippers are 32-27 to the OVER, with the Warriors at 35-25. That’s also been the case as of late, with six of Golden State’s last seven going over the total, and four of five since the break for Los Angeles.

This is a bit of a lower total for these two sides, and the Clippers have gone OVER in the eight games with the total set between 216.5 and 219.5 this season.

Both of these teams can score the basketball, so I’ll back the OVER tonight in Golden State.

Pick: OVER 215.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.