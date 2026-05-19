Top Sports Card Sales of the Week: Judge, Kobe, Messi, and Jackie

This week’s top sales highlight the full spectrum of the hobby—from a modern 1/1 SuperFractor to 1990s insert legends and vintage icons. Headlined by Aaron Judge, Kobe Bryant (twice), Lionel Messi, and Jackie Robinson, the latest results show just how diverse the high-end market has become.

No. 1 Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects SuperFractor: $838,750

2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects Aaron Judge (Superfractor) PSA 9 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Aaron Judge has defined Yankees power for the better part of a decade, from his 52-home run Rookie of the Year campaign in 2017 to his record-setting 62-homer season in 2022. His 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor, sold at Heritage Auctions for $838,750, is the centerpiece of his card market: a true 1/1 pre-rookie that captures Judge before the spotlight. Even in a PSA 9, it commands a price more often associated with vintage legends than modern sluggers.

No. 2 Kobe Bryant 1997 Metal Universe Championship Precious Metal Gems: $640,500

1997 Metal Universe Championship Kobe Bryant (Precious Metal Gems) #86 PSA NM-MT 8 - #'d 8/50 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Kobe Bryant’s 1997 PMG is one of the defining cards of the 1990s insert boom. With just 50 copies produced and condition-sensitive foil that makes high grades scarce, this PSA 8 sold for a whopping $640,500 at Heritage Auctions. It captures Kobe early in his Lakers run, as he was transitioning from teenage phenom to global superstar, and today it feels less like a card and more like a piece of hobby art.

No. 3 Kobe Bryant 1997 SkyBox E-X2001 Essential Credentials: $625,250

1997 SkyBox E-X2001 Kobe Bryant (Essential Credentials Now) #8 PSA EX-MT 6 - #'d 1/8 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

The Essential Credentials parallel is one of the most innovative and scarce sets of the 1990s. Kobe’s version, numbered to just eight copies, is extreme even by elite standards. This PSA 6 example sold for $625,250 at Heritage Auctions, reinforcing how scarcity and design can outweigh grade. With its layered acetate construction and die-cut look, the card represents the sophisticated side of 90s innovation and remains one of the toughest Kobe issues to acquire.

No. 4 Lionel Messi 2015 Panini Flawless “Sole of the Game” Signatures Gold: $549,000

2015 Panini Flawless Sole Of The Game (Signatures-Gold) Lionel Messi PSA NM 7, PSA/DNA Auto 10 - #'d 10/10 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Lionel Messi’s legacy spans Champions League dominance and a storybook World Cup victory, and his card market has followed suit. This 2015 Panini Flawless “Sole of the Game” Gold auto numbered to just 10 sold for $549,000 at Heritage Auctions, pairing Messi’s signature with a premium boot-themed relic. It captures him in the heart of his Barcelona era, when he was defining modern football on the biggest stages.

No. 5 Jackie Robinson 1955 Topps #50: $525,600

1955 Topps Jackie Robinson #50 PSA Mint 9 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Jackie Robinson’s impact transcends the game. Breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947, he reshaped the sport while building a Hall of Fame career. A PSA 9 of his 1955 Topps card, sold at Heritage Auctions for $525,600, reflects both cultural significance and rarity of condition. With just one example graded higher, it stands as one of the defining post-war cards in the hobby.

A Market Without Limits

What ties these sales together isn’t just price, it’s variety. A modern 1/1 SuperFractor, two ultra-rare 90s inserts, a global soccer icon ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and a historic baseball legend all commanding similar territory.

That’s the modern hobby. Different eras. Different sports. Same result: when rarity, story, and demand align, the ceiling keeps moving.