Texas Rangers celebrate "Ludex Card Day"

On Friday, the Texas Rangers play host to the Miami Marlins in the first ever "Ludex Card Day" at Globe Life Field. Ludex, one of the premier card-scanning apps in the hobby is sponsoring the event after partnering with REV Entertainment, the Rangers’ official partner for both sports and entertainment, in late June of this year.

The promotion is for the first 8,500 fans, where each fan will receive a pack of cards. There will also be 100 special winners that will earn a Ludex swag bag. Within those 100 winners, 50 of which will win a Beckett graded card and 6 will win a signed Rangers memorabilia.

“The Texas Rangers are excited to partner with Ludex for our first-ever Ludex Card Day. This brings fans closer to the game through the timeless experience of collecting," said Neil Leibman, Co-Owner of the Texas Rangers and Chairman of Rangers Sports Media and Entertainment Company. "The Rangers are committed to enhancing the fan experience and are proud to be partnering with Ludex and their talented team. We look forward to building many more memorable events together in the years ahead.”

The promotion comes after Topps unveiled the first ever "Collector Appreciation Day" on September 20, where fans can go to select baseball games across the country as well as several stores where cards are sold such as Gamestop, Dicks Sporting Goods, and the MLB Store in New York City.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Texas Rangers for Ludex Card Day. This event celebrates the passion and community that make baseball and collecting such incredible experiences," said CEO and Founder of Ludex Brian Ludden. "At Ludex, we’re committed to connecting fans with the moments and memories they cherish most and it’s a pleasure to bring that to Rangers Nation. We look forward to an exciting day of baseball and collectibles.”

Fans interested in attending Friday's game can find tickets on the Rangers' official website.

