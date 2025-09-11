Topps announces Collector Appreciation Day

Topps will host a Collector Appreciation Day on Sept. 20th at Citi Field, Great American Ball Park, and Camden Yards. The first 500 fans at each park who bring a home team Topps card will receive a prize from that team. Dick's Sporting Goods, GameStop, and MLB Store NYC are also partnering with Topps to show their appreciation to collectors in other cities.

Washington Nationals at New York Mets - Citi Field 4:10 PM EST

The fans who get into the event at Citi Field will receive a free hot dog voucher. The Mets are currently at the top of the wild card standings and nine games behind the Braves in the NL East. The Nationals are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but they are currently 24 games below .500.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds - Great American Ball Park 6:40 PM EST

Fans at Great American Ball Park will receive a mystery Reds promotional item. The Reds are taking on the Chicago Cubs where both teams are still alive in the wild card race. The Cubbies are at the top of the wild card while the Reds are three games behind the Mets for the last spot.

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles - Camden Yards 7:05 PM EST

Lastly, collectors at Camden Yards will receive a $15 concession voucher. The Yankees are currently in second place in the AL East while the Orioles are in last place.

The first 150 customers who bring in a Topps baseball card to the MLB Store NYC will receive an exlcusive hat pin. The MLB Store is located at 1271 6th Ave (between 50th and 51st street) in New York City. Their doors open at 10 AM EST.

Customers who show any Topps entertainment card at GameStop will enjoy a few different promotions including a buy one get one 50% off deal on Fanatics card supplies, a PSA Rip and submit service with complimentary sleeves and top loaders, and a $20 gift card with the purchase of a Topps Marvel Heroes 1975, Star Wars Chrome, 2025 Marvel Chrome, or 2025 Garbage Pail Kids 40th Anniversary Hobby Box.

Dick's Sporting Goods is also getting in on the hobby fun. Customers who show any Topps card at designated Collector's Clubhouse locations will receive an exclusive Wincraft pin. At locations where Topps cards are sold, collectors will also receive bonus reward points.

