Time flies. It's been almost fifty years since Mark Fidrych's rookie season, when he took the baseball and card-collecting world by storm. Nicknamed "The Bird" because of his resemblance to Big Bird, with whom he eventually shared the cover of Sports Illustrated, Fidrych earned AL Rookie of the Year honors in electric fashion, throwing 24 complete games in 1976 with an ERA of 2.34 and a record of 19-9.

Fidrych was just as well known for his fun, eccentric behavior as he was for his pitching prowess. He would brush the dirt on the mound, was often seen talking to the baseball (he was actually talking to himself), and loved interactions with fans.

He was still taking part in local card shows and connecting with collectors up until his untimely passing in 2009. Let's take a deeper look at some of the most essential cards for starting a Fidrych collection.

1977 Topps Mark Fidrych #265

1977 Mark Fidrych Topps | CardLadder

For many collectors today, it's hard to grasp the level of anticipation surrounding the release of the 1977 Topps product, and particularly, Fidrych's rookie card. The bottom of the card screams All-Star, and it has the coveted and iconic All-Star rookie cup as well. What many find makes this card a winner, however, is Fidrych's smile. 100% genuine and friendly. This is the card to start with if you're looking to add a Fidrych to your collection. A copy of a PSA 10 recently sold for $4,148.

1977 Kellogg's Mark Fidrych #26

1977 Mark Fidrych Kellogg's | CardLadder

It's a safe bet that kids all over the U.S. were tucking into a bowl of their favorite cereal most mornings back in 1977, hoping to land one of these cool-looking Fidrych cards. Kellogg's had included cards as a set to be found within cereal boxes - clever marketing! They went all out with this set - even using the 3-D technology. The cards aren't so easy to find in great shape, but a copy of a PSA 10 last sold for $263.

1977 Topps ERA Leaders M. Fidrych/J. Denny #7

1977 Mark Fidrych Topps ERA Leaders | CardLadder

While not the 1977 Topps rookie card many collectors prefer, the card above is special because it refers to Fidrych's amazing rookie season. The top of the card highlights his 1976 season with his 2.34 ERA. He shares the card with John Deny, which might be a detraction for some, but for Fidrych collectors, it's a must-have. A PSA 10 last sold for $193.

2004 Topps All-Time Fan Favorites Autograph Mark Fidrych

2004 Mark Fidrych Topps Auto | CardLadder

Due to Fidrych's tragic death due to an accident in 2009, pack-pulled certified autograph cards are not exactly a dime a dozen. Topps' 2004 Fidrych on-card autograph card is one of the few available, and it can be found for a relative bargain between $50-60 raw.