The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1977 Topps
As far as vintage sets go, the 1977 Topps set doesn't get much love. Particularly among collectors who prize Hall of Fame rookie cards above all else, the set provides only two: Bruce Sutter and a multi-player card with Andre Dawson, each of which can be had in PSA 4 for less than $25. And though next year's Heritage set may revive some nostalgia for the design, the look of the cards generally registers as fairly meh among collectors. Still, the 1977 Topps set has quite a bit to offer if you know where to look.
1977 Topps Minnie Miñoso Record Breaker
This card was pretty incredible when it first hit school yards. After all, in those days before social media, the internet, and Sports Center, how many young collectors even know that a 54-year-old man got a hit for the White Sox the previous season? For that matter, how many knew Minoso was a 9-time American League All-Star with more than 4,000 professional hits to his name? If you'll pardon the pun, however, this is a card that has only gotten better with age thanks to Minnie's 2022 induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. And yes, this Record Breaker card definitely counts as "playing era" cardboard!
1977 Topps Carlton Fisk
When 1970s catcher cards are discussed, conversation begins and ends with the 1976 Johnny Bench and 1971 Thurman Munson. The result is that some GREAT catcher cards remain overlooked. Perhaps the best of the bunch is the terrific 1977 Topps Carlton Fisk card, which appears to show the Yankees' Willie Randolph sliding in to home plate just ahead of the throw.
1977 Topps Maury Wills Turn Back the Clock
These days, baseball history is at the fingertips of any fan with a smartphone, but in 1977 it was quite a treat to learn about some of baseball's most amazing feats through the medium of cardboard. Of the five players featured, Yastrzemski and Kiner are the most collectible due to their Hall of Fame status. Then again, there's more to a baseball card than the name on the front. The Maury Wills card uses the only landscape photo of the bunch and even scores bonus points for depicting the very play on which Wills stole his 104th base.
1977 Topps Reggie Jackson PROOF
Okay, so maybe it's a bit unfair to count one of the Hobby's notoriously impossible cards among the essential cards of the 1977 Topps set. Then again, would the Wagner not make the list of T206 Essentials due to rarity alone? Plus, it's just a helluva card!
1977 Topps Mark Fidrych
It may be hard to believe that the top card honors go to a guy with 29 career wins. Then again, this is the Bird, and the Bird--if you haven't heard--is the Word. Nuff said.